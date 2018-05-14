Sandalwood Face Packs To Treat Skin Problems

Sandalwood has been used for skin care since thousands of years not just in India, but in many places across the world. It is highly valued for its medicinal properties, and is widely used in Ayurveda to treat several skin conditions.

With a bit of tweak, sandalwood powder can be used by people of all skin types. When used the right way, it can end most of your skin troubles. Having something to offer for all, sandalwood is the ideal one-stop solution for all your skin issues.

To use sandalwood for skin care, purchase it in powdered form and make a face pack by mixing it with other natural ingredients, depending on what type of skin problem you wish to tackle. If possible, purchase sandalwood powder from an organic store, and take care to purchase only a quality branded sandalwood powder.

Now, read on to find out how sandalwood face packs can help you bid farewell to your skin troubles below.

To cure pimples and prevent acne

Sandalwood is a popular home remedy to cure pimples. A sandalwood face pack can be your ultimate savior if you are suffering from pimples. The anti-bacterial properties of sandalwood help your skin fight the acne-causing bacteria and thus offer a flawless skin.

Just mix a tablespoon of sandalwood powder, with a teaspoon of milk and a pinch of turmeric powder and mix it into a paste. Apply the paste on the skin and leave it on for 30 minutes and wash off with cold water. Both sandalwood and turmeric have medicinal properties that heal the affected areas and make the skin glow.

To remove warts and fade away blemishes

Pimples, rashes and injuries often leave a permanent scar on the skin. Sandalwood is effective in removing the stubborn blemishes. It is also equally effective in removal of warts, particularly those caused by HPV virus.

Just mix together a tablespoon of sandalwood powder with turmeric, and add a tsp of milk and a small tablet of camphor to form a paste. Apply on the affected area and leave it on overnight. Wash off with water the next morning. However, this should be done regularly to achieve results.

Prevents wrinkles and premature ageing of skin

Constant exposure to dust, sun and other pollutants can lead to premature ageing of skin. Sandalwood powder is effective in reducing the signs of ageing, and minimizes the damage caused by free radicals.

Just mix together 2 tbsp of sandalwood powder with a tbsp of honey and an egg yolk to make a paste and apply it as a mask on your face. Wash off with cold water after an hour. Using this regularly can improve skin elasticity and prevent the signs of premature ageing. The antiseptic properties of sandalwood powder help in repairing the damaged cells, making your skin appear younger and radiant.

To treat dry skin

A sandalwood face pack made by combining a tsp of sandalwood powder with ¼th tsp each of coconut oil and almond oil and a few drops of rose water will help in adding moisture to the skin and prevent excessive dryness of the skin. This pack can be used thrice a week for best results. The ingredients in the pack work to restore the natural pH balance of your skin.

To treat oily skin

Sandalwood powder can be used to prevent dryness and oiliness of the skin by just tweaking the ingredients of the pack. For instance, when ½ a tsp each of sandalwood powder and fuller's earth is mixed with tomato juice, which works as an astringent, it cleanses oil pores, removes blackheads/whiteheads, and prevents excess oil and dirt. This face pack can be used more than thrice a week for preventing excess oil and grime on the skin.

For radiant skin

If you wish to have a bright, glowing skin, sandalwood can be the right choice. Make a face pack with ½ a tsp of sandalwood powder (for oily skin) or sandalwood oil (for dry skin), 2 tsp of gram flour, a pinch of turmeric and rosewater. Use this pack regularly to bring out the radiance in your skin.

To fade away sun tan

Sandalwood is a great remedy to treat sun tan. Mix together a tbsp of sandalwood powder with a tsp of sour curd and ½ a tsp of honey. This is a great de-tanning pack. It removes impurities and other damages caused by the sun's rays. Both curd and sandalwood powder have cooling properties and help keep the skin supple.

Exfoliates the skin

Sandalwood powder can yield effective results when used for exfoliation. Mix a tbsp each of sandalwood powder with black chickpea powder. Add a few drops of rosewater or milk to form a paste and gently massage your skin in a circular motion. Leave it on for 15 minutes and wash off.

Sandalwood face packs work wonders in keeping your skin young, healthy and radiant. You just have to make sure that you use a trusted quality product without any adulteration.