Rejuvenate Your Skin Instantly With These Remedies

Rejuvenating is an essential part of the skin-care routine. All of us must have definitely heard this term in our everyday beauty regime; but a very few of us know how important this step is.

The four basic steps that are essential for a healthy skin are exfoliating, cleansing, toning and moisturizing. These four basic steps lead to restoring of the skin cells and rejuvenating it. But we often do not have much time to do all of this. So, some remedies can be used instead of these that can quickly refresh your skin in no time. Rejuvenating helps in maintaining the pH balance of our skin by shrinking the pores and keeping the skin ready for the last step.

There are an umpteen number of ready-made skin rejuvenators available in the market. But why to go over them if you can make your own skin rejuvenators sitting back at home, right?

These can be made using all-natural ingredients and thus are less harmful and inexpensive than the ready-made ones. This article will guide you with some DIY homemade skin rejuvenators and the step-by-step instructions on how to make them.

Mint Leaf:

Ingredients:

1 cup mint leaf

1 and half cup water

Method:

1.Take a cup of mint leaves and boil it in 1and a half cup of water.

2. Make sure that you close the lid while boiling it.

3. Allow the solution to cool. Next, strain the solution and store it in a small plastic bottle, so that you can use it whenever you feel like.

4. You can store it in the refrigerator and this will stay for at least a week.

Apple Cider Vinegar:

Ingredients:

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Water

Method:

1. Mix 1 tbsp of apple cider vinegar and dilute it with water.

2. Dip a cotton pad into it and apply it on your face and wipe it off.

3. You can also use this as a makeup remover, which helps to make your face clean by removing any residue left on your face.

Aloe Vera:

Ingredients:

1 fresh aloe vera leaf

Water

Method:

1. Cut a fresh aloe vera leaf and squeeze, in order to get the gel out of it.

2. You can also use ready-made aloe vera gel if you do not have fresh aloe vera leaf.

3. Add 2 tbsp aloe vera gel and dilute it with water in the consistency of a solution. Store it in a spray bottle and use it as and when you want.

Cucumber:

Ingredients:

1 cucumber

Water

Method:

1. Take 1 small cucumber and cut it into small pieces.

2. Next, take 1 cup of water in a pan and boil it for about 8-10 minutes with the lid closed.

3. Let the solution cool down. Strain this solution in a spray bottle and store it in the refrigerator.

4. This can stay up to 7 days.

Ice:

Ingredients:

2-3 ice cubes

A piece of cloth

Method:

1.Wrap the ice cubes in a piece of cloth.

2. Rub it all over your face and neck.

3. Make sure that you do not apply the ice directly on to your skin, as this may harm the sensitive skin.

4. You can use this remedy once in a day to rejuvenate your skin.

Lemon Juice:

Ingredients:

2 tbsp lemon juice

Water



Method:

1. Add 2 tbsp lemon juice in a bowl. Dilute it with some water to make a thin solution.

2. Dip a cotton pad/bowl into the solution and apply it to your face and neck. Wait for 5 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water.

3. Alternatively, you can also rub a piece of lemon over your face and repeat the same process as mentioned above.

Green Tea:

Ingredient:

Green tea



Method:

1.Make a cup of green tea and let it cool down.

2. You can apply this on your face after every wash.

3. Using green tea every day will not only help you in keeping your skin fresh-looking, but also will help you to reduce face wrinkles due to ageing.

Papaya:

Ingredients:

1 cup papaya

Water



Method:

1. Cut papaya into small pieces and blend them in order to make a nice paste.

2. Dilute it with water and store it in a spray bottle.

3. You can refrigerate it and this will stay for 4-5 days maximum.

4. This skin rejuvenator can be used as and when you want.