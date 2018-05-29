Quick Ways To Treat Armpit Lumps

Underarm pimples or lumps are embarrassing, especially when you have to compromise on your sleeveless tops and dresses. It not only makes us lose our confidence to present ourselves in a public gathering, but also leads to irritation and pain.

Armpit lumps mainly occur when at least one of the lymph nodes under your arms enlarges. Usually, these are caused due to factors like irritation, which are caused by shaving, infection, cyst formation, etc.

They can be easily recognised and felt. They appear usually in a pinkish red colour that occurs under your arms as lumps due to the infection. In most of the cases, these pimples appear due to infections and are painful until it goes off. These can be easily treated with some home remedies and by following certain hygiene tips.

But if you feel that your pimple is enlarging day by day and it's causing no pain at all/or may be causing some pain, then it is recommended that you seek a medical advice quickly.

This article will give you a complete guide on how to treat your underarm acne or armpit lumps quickly and reasonably sitting back at home. Let us have a look at what they are.

Some Homemade Remedies

Rice Flour Scrub

Ingredients:

1 tbsp rice flour

1-2 teaspoons lemon/orange juice

How to do:

1. Mix both the ingredients in a bowl to make a thick paste.

2. Apply this on your underarms and gently scrub over. Make sure that you do not rub too harsh.

3. Scrub for about 2-3 minutes and then you can rinse off in plain water and pat dry.

Lemon Juice

Ingredient:

Lemon/lemon juice

How to do:

1. There are two alternatives for this. Cut a lemon into 2 halves and gently rub it over your acne.

2. You can do this twice every day in the morning and evening before going to bed.

Baking Soda And Salt

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

Water

How to do:

1. Mix 1 teaspoon of baking soda and salt in a bowl. Add some water to form a thick paste.

2. Apply this paste on the underarm lump.

3. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash it off and pat dry.

Coconut Oil

Ingredients:

Coconut oil

Cotton pad

How to do:

1. Take some coconut oil and apply it on the acne with a cotton pad/ball. Gently massage in a circular motion and leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

2. Coconut oil causes the acne to loosen and it will fall off naturally.

Sandalwood And Rose Water

Ingredients:

1 tbsp of sandalwood powder

1 tbsp of rose water

How to do:

1. In a bowl, mix together both sandalwood powder and rose water in order to make a thick paste.

2. Apply this on your acne and let it dry.

3. Once it is dry, you can rinse it off in cold water.

Try this once every day to see faster and better results.

Almond Oil And Sugar Scrub

Ingredients:

1 tbsp granulated sugar

2-3 teaspoons almond oil

How to do:

1. Take 1 tablespoon of sugar and 2 tablespoons of almond oil in a bowl.

2. Scrub this on the affected area gently in a circular motion.

3. Wash it off with cold water. Use this once in a week continuously for 3 weeks.

Aloe Vera Gel

Ingredient:

1 aloe vera leaf

How to do:

1. Cut an aloe vera leaf into half and squeeze out the gel from it. You can also use the ready-made aloe vera gel available in the market.

2. Apply this gel on the affected area and leave it on for 10 minutes.

3. Wash it off in normal water.

Do this remedy twice every day in the morning and night before going to bed.

Honey

Ingredient:

1 tbsp honey

How to do:

1. Apply the honey directly on the underarm pimple.

2. Leave it on the skin till it dries.

3. Wash the area with water to see the magical effect of honey.

4. Repeat this every day until you notice the difference.