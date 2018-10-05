Quick And Easy Ice Cube Hacks To Treat Pimples

Pimples or breakouts can turn out to be the most common as well as the worst skin problems that everyone out there has faced. Dealing with these pimples and acne scars would be never-ending if you do not find the right solutions to treat them.
The most common reason for breakouts is excess oil production on the skin that makes the skin oily. However, it can also occur due to certain other factors like improper diet, hormonal imbalance, poor hygiene, etc.
In today's article, we'll be discussing how to treat pimples using ice cubes. Using ice cubes will help in reducing inflammation and redness on the skin. It washes away the impurities and helps in shrinking the pores that will ultimately reduce breakouts and pimples. Below are some remedies using ice that can be used to reduce pimples on the skin.
Ice Pack
First, wash your face in lukewarm water and pat dry. Take ice cubes and cover it with a clean towel. Keep this ice pack on the affected areas for 5 minutes. Take it off after 5 minutes and repeat it again. Repeat this process until the ice cube completely melts. You can repeat this remedy at least thrice a day.
Lemon Ice Cubes
Lemon juice helps in killing the bacteria that cause acne. Take about 3-4 lemons and squeeze the juice out of it. Add 2 cups of water and let the lemon juice dilute in water. Pour this solution in an ice tray and let it freeze. Take the lemon ice cubes and rub them on the entire face in a circular motion, focusing on the acne and breakouts. After 5 minutes, rinse off the face using cold water. You can also add a few drops of raw honey into the lemon solution before freezing for a better solution.
Baking Soda With Ice Cubes
Baking soda aids in treating pimples by exfoliating the skin and removing the dead skin cells from the surface of the skin. Take 1 tbsp of baking soda and mix it with a few drops of water, enough to make a fine paste. Wash your face thoroughly and apply it on the affected areas. Leave it on for 25 minutes. Take an ice cube and rub it over the affected area gently. You can repeat this thrice a week.
Tea Tree Oil With Ice Cubes
Tea tree oil is antifungal, antibacterial and antiseptic in nature. These properties of tea tree oil will help in treating acne effectively. Mix 5-6 drops of tea tree oil with ¼ cup of water. Massage an ice cube all over your face focusing on the affected areas. Continue to do this until the ice cube melts. After 5 minutes, rub the tea tree oil mixture on the affected areas and leave it on for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, rinse it off in cold water.
Multani Mitti Paste With Ice Cubes
This paste works effectively in treating pimples and breakouts. Mix 1 tsp sandalwood powder, 1 tsp multani mitti and enough lemon juice to make a paste. Wash your face and apply this paste on the areas where you have pimples. Wait until it dries. Take an ice cube and gently massage on the pimples in a circular motion for about 4-5 minutes. Wash your face in normal water and pat dry.