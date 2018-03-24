Prevent Sagging Skin With These Skin Tightening Masks

1. Coffee

The caffeine present in coffee eliminates excess moisture from the skin, which makes the skin tighter.

Ingredients:

1/4th cup of coffee powder

1/4th cup of brown sugar

3 tablespoons of coconut oil or olive oil

1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

How To Use:

In a bowl, add all the ingredients and mix well. Remember to melt the coconut oil if it is hard. Apply this mixture on your face and gently massage in a circular motion and leave it for a few minutes. Finally, rise it in lukewarm water. Use this scrub twice a week.

2. Tomato

Tomato is a natural toner that soothes the skin and helps in making it firm. Let us see an easy remedy to prevent saggy skin.

Ingredients:

1 tomato

cotton ball

How To Use

Squeeze a small tomato to take the juice out of it. Dip a cotton ball into it and apply it on your face gently. Leave it on for about 10-15 minutes and wash it off in cold water. Repeat this twice a day. This is the easiest remedy you can try to get rid of that saggy skin.

3. Papaya

It makes the skin smooth and supple, as it contains vitamin A and antioxidants. Enzymes in papaya help in preventing the skin from sagging.

Ingredients:



Ripe papaya

1-2 tablespoons of rice flour

How To Use:

Cut the papaya into small pieces and blend it. Add rice flour into the paste and gently massage it in an upward motion. Do this for 15 minutes and wash it off in cold water. Repeat this once in a week for faster results.

4. Egg White Mask

Egg white contains protein that helps in improving the elasticity of the skin. It also gives your skin a natural glow by removing the dead skin cells.

Ingredients:

1 egg white

2 tablespoons of honey

How To Do:



Take the egg white and mix it with the honey. Apply this mask to your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. Wash it off with water after this. It is recommended to use this face mask thrice a month for a tighter skin.

5. Banana Mask

Mashed, ripe bananas can be used for skin tightening, as its minerals and vitamins give it anti-ageing properties.

Ingredients:

Ripe banana

2-3 spoons of lemon juice

How To Do:

Mash the banana and apply this all over your face and neck. Add a few drops of lemon to the mashed banana. Leave it on your face for about 15 minutes and then wash it off with water. For better results, use this pack twice a week.

6. Yogurt

The lactic acid present in yogurt shrinks the pores and tightens skin. Therefore, it prevents the skin from sagging.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of yogurt

A few drops of lime juice

How To Do:

Mix the lime juice with the yogurt. Apply this mixture on your face. Massage for 10 minutes and leave it on for another five minutes. Wash it off with water.