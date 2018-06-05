Pre-wedding DIY Facials That Every Bride-to-be Must Try

Here's a good news for all the brides-to-be out there! You can look stunning on your big day without spending much on revitalizing your skin.

On the big day, nobody wishes to go wrong with the looks. Dull complexion, discolouration, dark circles and acne have no place on one's wedding day. So it's important to understand and follow some beauty tips much before your wedding, so that you don't mess up on anything.

On the course of your pre-wedding preparation, you would want to pamper and treat yourself in salons and getting professional instructions in order to look gorgeous on your wedding day. But this can turn out to be quite expensive and time consuming. However, you can get a glowing skin and look stunning on your big day effortlessly at the comfort of your home too.

Now, you might be wondering how is that possible, isn't it? If you are looking for that, you are at the right place! This article will give you a complete guide on some important facials for all skin types before your special day.

The Preparation Starts Much Before The Big Day

Start preparing your skin at least 3 months before your big day. Three months is ideally the time that you should start taking care of your skin. The DIY facials mentioned below can be done a week before your big day, so that your skin gets the time to absorb it and also it will avoid the last minute rush.

DIY Facial For Dry Skin

This facial includes exfoliation as its first step to remove the dead skin skin cells. After all, face packs must be applied on clean and clear skin.

Lemon And Milk Powder Face Pack

This works best if you have a dry skin because the milk powder and lemon have agents that help in keeping the skin hydrated.

Ingredients:

Milk Powder

Lemon Juice

How to do:

1. Take a spoon of milk powder and a few drops of lemon juice.

2. Make a paste and apply it on the face.

3. Wash off after 20 minutes.

4. Also, make sure that you apply some moisturizer right after it.

Avocado And Honey Face Pack

Ingredients:

Olive Oil

Avocado

Honey

Sugar

How to do:

Step 1: Exfoliation

1. First, mix together 1 tbsp sugar and 1 tbsp olive oil.

2. Scrub this mixture gently on your skin in a circular motion.

3. Continue this for 5 minutes to remove the dead skin cells.

4. Later, rinse it off in lukewarm water.

Step 2: Mask

Avocado contains natural oils that help in keeping the skin refreshed, whereas honey is considered as the best moisturizer that will help in keeping your skin hydrated.

How to do:

1. Mash a ripe avocado and mix it together with honey to make a sticky paste.

2. Apply this all over your cleansed face and neck.

3. Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash it off with normal water.

DIY Facial For Oily Skin

Oily skin is more prone to develop acne and breakouts and Vitamin C is the best solution to avoid that. The lemon and orange contained in this pack will help to tighten the skin pores.

Lemon And Orange Peel Face Pack

Ingredients:

Lemon

Tomato

Orange Peel

How to do:

1. First, blend a medium-sized tomato to extract the juice from it.

2. Add a few drops of freshly squeezed lemon juice and a tsp of lemon juice into it.

3. Mix it well and apply an even layer of the same on your face and neck.

4. Let it stay for about 15-20 minutes and then rinse it off with normal water.

However, do a skin patch test to make sure the ingredients do not harm your skin.

Aloe Vera And Turmeric Pack

Turmeric helps in brightening the skin and aloe vera hydrates your skin, leaving it soft and supple.

Ingredients:

Aloe vera gel

Turmeric

How to do:

1. Take 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel and a pinch of turmeric in a bowl. Mix them together.

2. Apply this on your face and leave it for 20 minutes.

3. After 20 minutes, rinse it off in normal water and pat dry. You can use this remedy twice a week.

DIY Facial For Combination Skin

This particular face mask can be a very good choice for your pre-wedding facials. Banana is best known for its skin brightening and anti-ageing properties.

Ingredients:

Egg

Banana

Honey

Full fat milk

How to do:

1. Boil a cup of milk and allow it to cool.

2. After it cools, scoop the cream that forms on the surface.

3. Now, mash a ripe banana to form a paste.

4. Add 1 tsp of honey to the paste and mix well.

5. Now, whisk an egg and add it to the banana mixture and mix all the ingredients together.

6. Apply this on your face and wash it off in cold water after 20-30 minutes.

7. Apply a moisturizer if required.