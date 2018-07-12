Natural Ways To Use Guava Leaves For A Flawless Skin

Guavas make us feel nostalgic about our childhood when we used to enjoy a plateful of pink guavas with the tangy chaat masala on a chilly winter afternoon sitting in our lobbies. But, did you ever know that guavas are rich in vitamin A, vitamin C and antioxidants that give them the power to be immensely beneficial for your skin?

Besides the fruit of guava, did you know the benefits that the guava leaves provide to your skin?

Guava leaves come with the antioxidants, anti bacterials and anti inflammatory agents and beneficial tannins. The medicinal qualities of the guava leaves help in curing a lot of diseases and specially skin problems.

Let's see what are the natural ways by which we can use guava leaves to get a flawless skin:

Treatment Of Blackheads

Yes, you read it right. Guava leaves can be used to remove blackheads too. You can use the following procedure to use the guava leaves to treat your blackheads:

Take some guava leaves and blend them well with some water.

Add a few drops of rosewater to the paste.

Use it as a scrub over your blackheads.

For faster and better results, do it twice a week and you will feel the reduction of blackheads.

Removal Of Acne And Dark Spots

What could be better than removing those dark spots and acne with the help of the natural ingredient rather than roaming around in salons and parlours with expensive treatments. Let's see how do guava leaves work for acne and dark spots:

Take some guava leaves and mash them with the help of a masher or a grinder.

Apply it nicely over the skin affected by acne and dark spots.

Keep it for sometime, like 10-12 mins.

Wash your face off thoroughly with cold water and pat it dry with a fresh towel.

You can apply it twice a week to feel the change as the antiseptic quality possessed by the guava leaves helps in killing the acne-causing bacteria.

Anti-ageing Benefits

Yes, a great benefit that guava leaves provides is that the antioxidants they contain destroy the free radicals which age your skin. They keep the skin clear and the skin tone even keeping it free from ageing marks. You can follow the below steps to make an anti-ageing pack with them:

Blend some guava leaves in a mixer and add 2 tbsp of yoghurt to it. Mix it well and prepare a paste.

Apply it on your face evenly and keep it for 15-17 mins.

Rinse off your face thoroughly with cold water and pat it dry with a fresh towel.

Moisturize your face with a mild cream.

Boon For Oily Skin

Due to it's antioxidant quality, it helps in treating the oily skin as well. You can follow the below steps to make a face pack to treat oily skin.

Take a few guava leaves and blend them well.

Add a few drops of rose water and lime juice and mix it well.

Make a thick paste and apply it evenly on your face. Keep it for 20-30 mins.

After it dries, wash it thoroughly with cold water and rinse it with light hands.

With a regular use of this face pack, you can feel the change automatically and you will clearly feel an oil-free skin.

Blemishes Lightening

The following guava leaves' face pack is very effective in lightening the blemishes and provides the glow that no other cosmetics provide. The chlorophyll present in the guava leaves help the skin to breathe and makes it feel fresh.

Take a few matured guava leaves.

Grind them well with water. Make a paste by adding a few drops of rose water.

Apply the pack evenly on the skin and keep it for 15-20 mins.

Wash it with cold water and tap it slowly with a clean towel.

Use the pack twice or thrice a week and it will take care of your blemishes.

Treats Infection

The medicinal property of guava leaves not only provide antioxidants to the skin but also is a great boon for all types of infection including scalp. You can use the following process to get rid of infections with guava leaves:

Take some mature guava leaves and boil them in water.

You can use that decoction to take a bath with so that it removes the infection from your body.

The decoction can be used as the final rinse for your scalp. If you use it to rinse your scalp, it can help you get rid of scalp infections and dirt.