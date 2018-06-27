Natural Remedies To Remove Blackheads On Chin

When the dead skin cells remain uncleaned, it leads the way to blackheads. They usually appear on the nose, cheeks and forehead. However, there are chances that it can appear on the shoulder, arms, back and neck. Today, we'll discuss on how to cure blackheads appearing on the chin.

Blackheads can occur due to several reasons like over-exposure to the sun, usage of heavy makeup, lack of enough exfoliation, pregnancy, etc.

There are several products available in the market to treat blackheads. But this might be harmful in the long run. Treat blackheads sitting back at home with simple home remedies.

Let's have a look at what they are and how to use them.

Steaming

It is important to prepare your skin before extracting the blackheads. This will help you in removing the blackheads on the chin faster.

All you need to do is heat some water in a bowl. Lean towards the warm water in the bowl in such a way that the steam hits directly on your face. Cover your head with a clean towel. Continue this for at least 10-15 minutes. If you want, you can also add a few drops of tea tree oil into the warm water.

Do Not Squeeze The Blackheads

We all have a habit of continuously touching the blackheads and squeezing it. But doing so will harm your skin even more. There are chances that your blackheads might increase if you keep touching it.

Scrub It With Oatmeal

All you will need for this scrub is 2 tablespoons of oatmeal powder and rose water.

Method:

1. Mix together rose water and oatmeal powder to form a paste.

2. Apply it on your chin and rinse it off after 20 minutes.

3. Apply this mask thrice a week for better results.

Turmeric Powder

Turmeric contains anti-inflammatory properties that make it effective in treating blackheads.

Method:

1. Add 1 tbsp turmeric powder and 1 tbsp mint juice. Mix them well.

2. Apply this on your chin and let it stay for 15-20 minutes. Later, rinse it off in lukewarm water. Repeat this every day before going to bed.

Use Rose Water

Rose water helps in opening up the clogged pores.

Method:

1. Just mix 1 tablespoon of rose water and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice together.

2. Apply on the affected skin with some cotton and leave it on for 10-12 minutes.

3. Rinse your face with this water. You can repeat this every alternate day for better and faster results.

Sugar To Exfoliate

Sugar scrub helps in exfoliating the skin and in removing the dead skin cells.

Method:

1. Mix together one tablespoon each of sugar and honey.

2. Add a few drops of lemon juice.

3. Gently scrub this on your chin in a circular motion.

4. Leave it on for a few minutes. Wipe it off using a wet washcloth and then wash your face.

Do this once or twice in a week on a regular basis.

Rub Some Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera has excellent cleansing properties, which help in removing blackheads.

Method:

1. Squeeze out a tablespoon of fresh aloe vera gel from an aloe leaf. Mash this well.

2. Add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice to this and blend thoroughly.

3. Massage the affected skin with this gently for 3-4 minutes.

4. Leave it on for 10 minutes and then wash your face with water.

Do this minimum thrice a week for better results.

Lemon Juice For Blackhead Removal

Ingredients:

½ spoon lemon juice

1 tbsp salt

Water

Method:

1. Mix together lemon juice, salt and water.

2. Apply this on your chin.

3. Gently scrub in a circular motion.

4. Let it stay for 5-10 minutes and you can wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this before you go to bed every day.

Apply Coconut Oil

Applying coconut oil can help in removing the blackheads easily.

Method:

1. Take 1-2 drops of the oil on a clean finger and then massage the affected skin with it.

2. Leave it on for a few hours. You can do this every day before going to bed.

Egg White Mask

The vitamins and nutrients in egg white help in getting rid of the whiteheads.

Method:

1. Separate the egg white from an egg. Apply this on your chin.

2. Place a tissue over the layer of egg white. Wait for 30 minutes.

3. After 30 minutes, peel it and wash it off in cold water.