Heal Your Skin With These Natural Ingredients

Some of the most common skin issues seen faced by most of us are acne, pimple, blemishes, sunburns, etc. Rather than looking for ready-made solutions to these issues, it is always safer to use natural ingredients. In this way, you are avoiding the accumulation of a lot of chemicals in your body thus ensuring your overall health in the long run.
The remedies to most of the skin issues are right at our home. The fact is that we are unaware of its benefits. Here are some natural and inexpensive ingredients that you can use to treat some of your common skin issues.
Let us see what they are and how to use them in healing your skin.
Aloe Vera
It is considered as the most effective healing ingredient. Aloe vera can do wonders on your skin when it comes to acne scars, pimples, sunburns, dry skin and other skin infections. The antioxidants in aloe vera help in rejuvenating the skin. You can take a fresh aloe vera leaf and scoop out the gel from it to directly apply it on the skin. Do this regularly to see the effects.
Neem
Neem is the most important ingredient used in ayurvedic beauty treatments. It has anti-inflammatory, antifungal and antibacterial properties that make it the best to treat several skin related issues. Apart from the skin, neem also helps in treating nail fungus and ringworms.
You can boil some neem leaves in water and use it for your bath or just on your face to keep skin issues at bay and maintain a healthy skin.
Coconut Oil
The anti-fungal, antibacterial, antiviral and antioxidant properties of coconut oil help in removing dead skin cells, protect the skin from sunburns and other inflammations on the skin. It can help in treating blemishes, acne and pimple scars as well. Just apply a few drops of coconut oil on the affected areas. You can also use coconut oil to massage on your skin to make it smooth and soft.
Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple cider vinegar helps in soothing the skin and get rid of acne due to its anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties. Whenever you apply apple cider vinegar on skin make sure that you do not apply it directly. Always dilute it in sufficient amount of water to apply it to your skin. You can either use a cotton ball to apply it only on the affected areas or the entire face.
Honey
Honey is considered as the best natural moisturiser. It also possesses anti-microbial properties that will help in soothing burns and healing wounds. Make sure that you only use raw honey on your skin. Just take a few drops of honey and rub it between your hands. Apply this on your skin and gently massage in a circular motion. Wait for 10 minutes and wash it off with warm water.
Another way to use honey on the skin is to mix it with baking soda. Mix both the ingredients and scrub it gently on your skin. This will help in removing the dead skin cells and making he skin brighter. Wait for 15 minutes and later rinse it off in normal water.
