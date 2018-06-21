Lemon Face Packs For Skin Brightening

The antioxidants and minerals contained in lemon work effectively.

But did you know that apart from its health benefits, lemons can even help in enhancing your beauty? Yes, you just read that right! Lemons can be used in the form of masks and packs to gain a young and beautiful skin.

Skin tan, blemishes, uneven skin tone, etc., are some of the problems we face in common. Lemon works effectively for all these skin-related issues. Being a common citric fruit, lemons can be easily found during the summer season. So, the next time you want to have some, don't forget to grab some and use it externally to pamper your skin.

Now, you must be wondering on how to use them. Do not worry. This article will give you a complete guide on the benefits of lemons for your skin and how you can use them in the form of packs and masks to get that beautiful and flawless skin.

For A Glowing Skin

Lemons have vitamin C and antioxidants that help to keep the skin glowing. Consuming lemons can also help in keeping the skin healthy and smooth. Let's see how we can use lemon externally to keep the skin glowing.

How To Do:

1. For this, mix some grated lemon with honey.

2. Apply it on your face. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash it off and pat dry.

3. Do this twice a week for better results.

Lemon And Tomato Face Pack

This pack will help you in removing sun tan and blemishes.

Ingredients:

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon tomato pulp

How To Use:

1. Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

2. Apply this paste on your face with your fingertips and gently massage in a circular motion. 3. Let it stay for 20 minutes and then wash it off in cold water.

4. Make sure that you apply some moisturizer if your skin becomes dry.

Lemon And Cream Face Pack

This mask can do wonders if you have a dry skin.

Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoons of lemon juice

1 tablespoon of sour cream

How To Use:

1. Mix lemon juice and sour cream and make a paste.

2. Apply this paste on your neck and face and leave it on for 15 minutes.

3. After 15 minutes, wash it off in lukewarm water.

Lemon And Gram Flour Face Pack

This mask helps in keeping the skin smooth and clean. Oily skin is basically acne prone. This mask will help you to get rid of excess oil from your face and make your skin look brighter.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of lemon juice

1 tablespoon of buttermilk

2 tablespoons of gram flour

How To Use:

1. Mix all the above-mentioned ingredients to make a paste.

2. Apply this on to your face and neck.

3. Wash it off after 30 minutes in lukewarm water and pat dry.

Lemon And Egg White Face Pack

This pack will give you an even skin tone by removing sun tan. Tan is a result of dead skin cells accumulation. This pack will remove the dead skin cells and help in making the skin brighter.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 tablespoon of egg white

1 tablespoon of yogurt

How To Use:

1. Mix all the ingredients and apply the mixture over the face and neck.

2. Leave for at least 20 minutes and then wash with lukewarm water.

3. This mask helps attain a natural glow on your face. Try this remedy at least twice a week.

Lemon And Honey Face Pack

If you have pigmentation on your skin, then try the below remedy.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

2 tablespoons of honey

1 teaspoon of olive oil

How To Use:

1. Mix 1 tsp lemon juice, 2 tbsp honey and 1 tsp olive oil to form a thick paste.

2. Apply on clean face and neck and leave it on for about 30 minutes.

3. Rinse off in lukewarm water and pat dry.

Lemon And Green Tea Face Pack

This face pack will help you in increasing the glow of your skin by brightening it.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of green tea

A pinch of turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

How To Use:

1. Add all the ingredients to a small bowl and mix well.

2. Apply the lemon face mask with a cotton ball.

3. Let it dry for three minutes.

4. Use another cotton ball to pat on another layer of the mixture and let it dry for another three minutes.

5. Finally, wash it off in normal water.