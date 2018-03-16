Instant Remedies To Get Pink Lips

1. Almond Oil

Almond oil has agents that help in rejuvenating the skin. Also, the properties in almond oil prevent the discolouration of your lips, thus making it brighter. Take some almond oil and gently massage it on your lips and leave it overnight. Do this every day before you go to bed.

2. Lemon And Honey

The citrus extract from the lemon helps in removing tan and it makes your lips look brighter. Honey nourishes your lips, keeping it soft and moisturized throughout. All you need for this home remedy is a few drops of honey and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Mix both the ingredients well and apply it on your lips. Leave it on for 1 hour and wipe it off with a wet cloth.

3. Beetroot

Beetroot's stain is the best natural way in lightening your lips and it will leave you with those naturally pink-looking lips. All you need for this is some beetroot juice, 3-4 mint leaves and a few drops of almond oil. Cut the beetroot into small pieces and blend them well. Strain the juice. Add some mint leaves and a few drops of almond oil.

Dip a cotton ball into it, and dab it on your lips. Repeat this twice, every day.

4. Glycerin

Glycerin helps in retaining the moisture of the skin. This helps in preventing the dryness and thus making the lips look more brighter. Apply some glycerin on your lips with a cotton swab every day before you go to bed. Using this daily will give you those pink and glossy lips.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar acts as a natural lightening agent and also will help in removing the pigmentation on your lips. Dilute a few drops of apple cider vinegar in water. Apply this on your lips with a cotton swab and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. After this, wash it off in lukewarm water. Do not use this as an overnight application, as it contains acid, which might damage the skin.

6. Baking Soda

Baking soda acts as an exfoliator and helps in removing the dead cells. This will help you to reduce the pigmentation and will lighten your dark lips. Add some water to 1 teaspoon of baking soda to form a paste. Apply this paste on your lips and gently scrub it in a circular motion. Leave it on for 5 minutes and wash it off in normal water. Use this every alternate day.

7. Rose Water

It helps in brightening the colour of your lips, as it circulates blood flow. All you need to do for this is to apply cold rose water on your lips with the help of a cotton ball. Repeat this 2-3 times and go to bed. Wash it off the next morning.

8. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera helps in rejuvenating the skin, leaving the skin to look brighter and moisturized. Cut an aloe vera leaf and squeeze to take the gel out of it. You can also use ready-made aloe vera gel that you get in the market. But using the fresh aloe vera gel is always better. Apply this on your lips and gently massage. Repeat this once every day for best results.