Improve Your Skin Tone With These Remedies

Blemishes can be embarrassing at times. We definitely would not want to show up to various events with skin having blemishes, isn't it? However, refraining yourself from such events is also not the solution for this.

Blemishes are patches and discolouration caused on the skin. This can be due to several reasons like acne, pimples, black spots, blackheads, etc. These can also occur due to pigmentation.

When your skin is clogged with dead skin cells, you can notice blemishes on your face.

Though there are ready-made products available in the market, you can simply get rid of blemishes with simple home remedies.

Here, we have listed simple ways to treat blemishes and improve your skin tone. These remedies however must first be checked on a patch of skin to know how they work on the skin.

Take a look at these remedies to remove blemishes, which could even work overnight.

Baking Soda

Ingredients:

1 tsp baking soda

Olive oil

How To Do:

1. Take 1 tbsp of baking soda in a bowl.

2. Mix it together with a few drops of olive oil. If you do not have olive oil, you can also use water.

3. Apply this paste on the affected area and leave it on for 5-10 minutes. After 10 minutes, wash this off using normal water. You can repeat this remedy twice a week for better results.

Egg Whites

Ingredients:

1 egg white

A face pack brush

How To Do:

1. Separate egg white from an egg. Apply this on the cleansed face with the help of a face pack brush.

2. Wait for 10 minutes and let it dry.

3. After 10 minutes, wash it off using normal water. Make sure that you apply a moisturizer after this.

You can use this remedy twice a week.

Aloe Vera

Ingredient:

Fresh aloe vera leaf

How To Do:

1. Cut a fresh aloe vera leaf and take out the gel from it.

2. Apply an even layer of this gel on your face and let it stay for 15 minutes.

3. After 15 minutes, you can wash it off in normal water. You can also leave it overnight if you want.

Applying this once every day will give you quick results.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Ingredients:

Apple cider vinegar

Water

A spray bottle

How To Do:

1. Mix an equal amount of apple cider vinegar and water in a bowl and pour it into a spray bottle.

2. You can spray this solution on your face at least twice in a day to get rid of blemishes.

Honey

Ingredient:

1 tsp honey

How To Do:

1. You can simply take some honey and apply it on the affected areas.

2. Gently massage in a circular motion for a few minutes. Leave it on for 15 minutes. Wash it off and pat dry.

You can apply honey every day to remove blemishes quickly.

Lemon Juice

Ingredient:

The juice of half-cut lemon

How To Do:

1. Cut a lemon into half and squeeze some fresh lemon juice.

2. Apply this generously on your face and let it stay for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes, wash it off in lukewarm water.

Lemon juice contains bleaching agents, which will help you in removing the blemishes quickly if used regularly.

Toothpaste

Ingredient:

White toothpaste

How To Do:

1. Just apply some white toothpaste on the affected area.

2. Let it dry for 10 minutes. Later, rinse it off in normal water.

Make sure that you use only white toothpaste. You can do this once in a day.

Papaya

Ingredients:

Papaya

Lemon juice

How To Do:

1. Cut papaya into small pieces and blend them to make a paste.

2. Apply an even layer and leave it on for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, wash it off in normal water.

You can also use an alternative papaya face pack.

1. All you need for this is papaya pulp and a few drops of fresh lemon juice.

2. Mix both the ingredients well and apply an even layer on your face.

3. Wait for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, rinse it off.