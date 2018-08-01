How To Use Tomato For De-tanning The Skin?

Skin tan is one of the most common skin issues that all of us face. The scorching heat of the sun not only makes our skin tanned but can cause several other damages to our skin like pigmentation, blemishes, dry skin, etc. Though the ready-made sunscreen lotions available in the market can help you to some extent, using that alone cannot solve this skin issue.

One should also use other remedies alternatively that will help in getting rid of the tans permanently and effectively. For this, we have the solution right in our kitchen. And this time it's nothing else but a simple vegetable, tomato.

Tomato has several beauty benefits that make it suitable to be used in packs and masks. The antioxidants present in tomato will help in moisturising and hydrating the skin. Being a rich source of Vitamin C it helps in removing the dead skin cells and brightening the skin. When frequently used, tomato also works effectively in removing sun tan.

1. Tomato + Curd

Ingredients

1 medium sized tomato

1 tbsp curd

How To Prepare?

In order to make the tomato soft, cut it into two halves and microwave it for few seconds. Allow it to cool down and mash them to make a paste.

Add the curd and mix both the ingredients well.

How To Apply?

Apply an even layer of this paste on your face and neck. Let it stay for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes rinse it off with lukewarm water. Finally, splash some cold water on your face and pat dry.

2. Tomato + Potato

¼ portion of tomato

1 potato

How To Prepare?

Peel off the skin of potato and tomato into small pieces. Put them in a blender and blend it to make a smooth paste.

How To Apply

With the help of a cosmetic brush apply this mask evenly on a cleansed face and neck and leave it on for 30 minutes. Later wash it off with cold water. Use this remedy as soon as you come back from outside every day. However, initially it might cause irritation on your skin but then there's nothing to worry.

3. Tomato + Lemon Juice + Oatmeal

Ingredients

1 tsp tomato juice

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp oatmeal

How To Prepare

Take the tomato and extract the juice from it. Mix together lemon juice and tomato juice. Blend the oatmeal to make a fine powder. Finally, combine all the 3 ingredients to form a thick paste. If you want the pack to be thicker you can add some more oatmeal powder.

How To Apply

Take a generous amount of this pack and apply it on your cleansed face and neck. With the help of your fingertips gently scrub on your face in a circular motion for a few seconds. Then leave it on for 15-20 minutes and rinse it off with normal water. Repeat this remedy once in a week to get rid of tan.

4. Tomato + Gram flour + Honey + Curd

Ingredients

1 tomato

2-3 tbsp gram flour

1 tsp curd

½ tsp honey

How To Prepare

Mash the tomato to make a paste. Add gram flour, curd and honey to it. Combine all the ingredients well.

How To Apply

Apply an even layer of this thick pack on your face and neck. Wait till the pack dries and rinse it off with normal water.

5. Tomato + Cucumber Juice

Ingredients

1 tomato

½ cucumber

A few drops of milk

How To Prepare

Cut the tomato and cucumber into small pieces and then blend it in a blender to make a paste.

How To Apply

Take a cotton ball/pad, dip it into the tomato and cucumber paste. Apply it on your face and neck. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off with normal water. You can use this every day before going to bed for better results.