3 Amazing Ways To Use Rosemary Essential Oil For Skin

You must have used several oils for skin care such as coconut oil, olive oil or tea tree oil. But have you ever tried using rosemary essential oil for skin care? Besides being a stress reliever and an anxiety buster, rosemary essential oil has a number of benefits attached to it.

It not only boost your hair growth, but also nourishes, hydrates, and moisturises your skin. If you are looking for an oil that you can use for various beauty purposes, your search ends here as rosemary essential oil can work wonders for a number of skin conditions. It helps to treat acne, fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, fades stretch marks, as well as improves the texture of your skin.

Listed below are five amazing ways in which you can use rosemary essential oil for skin care. But, before that, you must know something more about rosemary essential oil - the benefits it offers.

Benefits Of Rosemary Essential Oil

1. The natural astringent present in rosemary essential oil wards off acne and gives you a clear skin

2. Rosemary essential oil also fades stretch marks on your body when applied topically.

3. It boosts blood circulation in your skin and improves your skin tone and complexion

4. Rosemary essential oil lowers cellulite production in your body

5. It treats fine lines and wrinkles.

6. It tightens your skin

7. Rosemary oil contains iron, calcium and phytonutrients which protect your skin from sun damage.

How To Use Rosemary Essential Oil For Skin?

1. Rosemary essential oil face pack for treating sun tan

Ingredients

• 1 tablespoon of yoghurt

• A pinch of turmeric

• 1 teaspoon of rosemary essential oil

How to do

• In a bowl, combine yoghurt and turmeric and blend it well until it forms a paste

• Next, add rosemary essential oil to it and again mix well

• Apply it on your face using a brush or your fingers.

• Let it stay for a good 20 minutes before you wash it off'

• Repeat it thrice a week for desired results

2. Rosemary essential oil for skin tightening

Ingredients

• 1 tablespoon of grounded oats

• 1 tablespoon of gram flour (besan)

• 1 teaspoon of honey

• 1 tablespoon of rosemary essential oil

How to do

• In a bowl, add some finely grounded oats and mix it with besan.

• Add honey to it and blend well

• Lastly, add rosemary essential oil and mix all the ingredients well until they form a consistent mixture

• Apply it on your face using a brush and wait for 15-20 minutes

• Wash it off with cold water

• Repeat the pack twice a week.

3. Rosemary essential oil for acne

Ingredients

• 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

• A pinch of turmeric

• 1 tablespoon of rosemary essential oil

How to do

• In a bowl, combine aloe vera gel and turmeric and mix both the ingredients well

• Next, add rosemary essential oil and blend well

• Take a brush and start applying the pack on your face and neck evenly

• Wait for 20 minutes and then proceed to wash it off with cold water.

• Use this pack twice a week for desired results.

With so many benefits to offer, rosemary essential oil is certainly a premium choice for skin care, don't you think so?