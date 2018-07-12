How To Use Mint Leaves To Get Rid Of Acne Scars?

Those uninvited stubborn pimples can make us lose our confidence, especially when they appear on the face. Who would like to go for a public function with this sort of black mark on the face? So here we are with a solution for that. And this time it is mint leaves. Yes, you heard that right.

Mint contains salicylic acid that helps in getting rid of clogged follicles. Also, the anti-inflammatory properties contained in mint leaves prevent any kind of irritation or inflammation on the skin.

It is these properties of mint that makes it an important ingredient in most of the beauty products like face wash, creams, lotions, etc,. Now, let us see how we can use mint leaves for acne scars sitting back at home.

1) Mint Leaves + Honey Leaves

Ingredients

A handful of mint leaves

1 tbsp honey

How To Use

First thoroughly wash the mint leaves. Add them to a blender to make a fine paste. Next add the raw honey into the mint paste and mix them well. Apply this mint and honey paste on the affected area and leave it on for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes rinse it off in normal water.

You can use this remedy once every day.

2) Mint + Rose Water

Ingredients

A handful of mint leaves

1 tsp rose water

How To Use

Take a handful of mint leaves and wash it. Blend them to make a paste. You can also crush these mint leaves to make a paste. Next, add the rose water into the mint paste and mix them well. Apply this mixture on the affected area and let it dry for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes rinse it off in normal water.

Use this remedy until you start noticing the difference.

3) Mint Leaves + Cucumber + Yogurt

Ingredients

A handful of mint leaves

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp cucumber

How To Use

Crush a handful of fresh mint leaves. Then peel off the skin of the cucumber and cut it into small pieces. Blend these cucumber pieces in a blender to get a smooth paste. Add yogurt into the mixture and mix all the ingredients well. Apply this thick paste either on the affected area or on your whole face. Leave it on for 30 minutes and the rinse it off in normal water.

You can repeat this remedy thrice a week for faster and better results.

4) Mint + Multani Mitti Face Pack

Ingredients

A handful of mint leaves

1 tbsp multani mitti

1 tbsp yogurt

How To Use

First mix together multani mitti and yogurt. If the paste is too thick, add some more yogurt to maintain the consistency. Now crush the mint leaves and add it to the yogurt and multani mitti paste. Apply a layer of this on the affected area and let it stay until it dries. Later you can rinse it off in lukewarm water by gently scrubbing it off in a circular motion.

For better results repeat this twice in a week.

5) Mint + Oats

Ingredients

A handful of mint leaves

1 tbsp oats

1 tbsp cucumber juice

1 tsp honey

How To Use

Grind the oats to make a fine powder. Next, blend the mint leaves and make a paste. Mix the ingredients in a bowl and add honey and cucumber juice and mix all the ingredients well. Now apply this on your face or the affected area. If you feel that the mixture is too thick then add some rose water to loosen it. Let it stay for 30 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water.

Repeat this remedy thrice a week for better results.