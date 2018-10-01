Acne Problems? Here’s How You Can Use Castor Oil Effectively To Treat It

If there's one thing that can be really frustrating, then it has to be acne. Just when you think that an acne has popped up on your skin and you try and work towards eliminating it, another one suddenly pops up. Acne breakouts can be really annoying. But, like everything else, there is a solution to this problem too.

When it comes to treating acne, there is nothing that works rapidly like home remedies. Home remedies are an instant solution to several skin problems like acne, pimples, fine lines, and wrinkles. The reason why many women choose home remedies for most of their skin problems is that they are completely cost-effective and are safe to use.

Speaking of home remedies and acne, have you ever tried using castor oil for treating acne? You might have used castor oil for hair quite often, but did you know that it is an effective cure for acne as well?

But before that, one needs to understand some basic things about acne such as why is it caused.

What Causes Acne?

Acne can be caused due to a number of reasons, however, the most common ones have been listed below:

• Dead skin cells

This is the most important cause of acne as well as pimples. And, to get rid of them, you need to constantly keep your skin hydrated, moisturised, and exfoliated. Use a turmeric-based face scrub to remove dead skin cells and keep your skin healthy and fresh. Also, using turmeric for your skin has its own benefits including acne removal.

• Dirt, dust, & pollution

Our skin is often exposed to a lot of dirt, dust, and pollution, which in turn results in acne breakouts. But again, there is a solution to it. Always keep your skin hydrated and wash it whenever you get time. It is very important to ward off any dirt and dust particles from our skin as they will clog your open pores, leading to acne.

• Excess oil production in your skin

Oily skin invites a lot of skin problems, including acne and pimples. It is, therefore, essential to keep your skin oil free. If you have oily skin type, it is advisable to use a mild, skin-sensitive oil-free face wash to keep oiliness at bay.

Why Should We Use Castor Oil For Acne?

Castor oil has a number of benefits to offer, most importantly, it helps to cure acne. Besides, castor oil helps to remove dirt, bacteria, dead skin cells, and excess oil from the pores on your skin, thereby avoiding clogging of the pores.

Moreover, castor oil possesses antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties that prevent acne breakouts.

As you might already know that excess oil production in our skin is one of the main reasons for acne breakouts, using castor oil for skin can help in restricting the clogging of pores. It also helps to moisturise our skin. Another essential reason behind using castor oil for acne is that it is rich in ricinoleic acid that helps to fight acne-causing bacteria.

How To Use Castor Oil For Acne?

Ingredients

• 1 tablespoon of castor oil

• 1 tablespoon of olive oil

How to do

• Steam your face well and gently for a few minutes.

• Once done, keep the pan aside. Now, take some castor oil and mix it with olive oil.

• Next, take a generous amount of the mixture and massage your face gently with it using your fingertips. Ensure that you massage your face in circular motion.

• You can just leave your face like that with castor oil applied to it and go to sleep.

• In the morning, wipe off your face with a wet tissue or a damp towel.

• Later, wash off your face using cold water to clean and tighten your pores.

• Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.

Why this works

• Castor oil fights acne-causing bacteria and dissolves any impurities in your pores.

• It moisturises and hydrates your skin.

• It stabilises excess oil production in your skin.

Now that you know how simple and easy it is to use castor oil for treating acne, will you give it a chance?

