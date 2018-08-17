How To Unclog Pores On Face At Home?

Clogged pores generally occur when sebum gets accumulated on the skin and makes the skin look dull and unhealthy. Thus for your skin to look healthy and clear it is important that you unclog these pores.

When your skin is exposed to excess dirt and pollution, your skin also gets accumulated with dead skin cells.

Though there are several ready-made products available in the market it is better to use toxin-free remedies to treat these. And the best alternative for this is home made remedies.

Let us see some natural remedies with which you can unclog your pores and get a clear skin.

Green Tea Mask

Green tea contains enzymes that will help in controlling the secretion of sebum which will help in unclogging the pores.

Ingredients

1 tbsp green tea powder

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp sugar

How To Do

Mix together green tea powder, raw honey, fresh lemon juice and sugar in a clean bowl. Apply this on your face and gently massage for at least 1-2 minutes in a circular motion. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water.

Aloe Vera Gel And Cinnamon

The combination of aloe vera gel and cinnamon will help you in cleaning the pores and unclogging it thus leaving a clean skin.

Ingredients

¼ cup tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp cinnamon powder

1 tbsp honey

How To Do

Cut a fresh aloe vera gel and scoop out the gel from it. Add cinnamon powder and honey in to the aloe vera gel and combine all the ingredients well. Apply this on your face and massage. Let it stay for another 10 minutes and wash it off in lukewarm water.

Turmeric And Honey

Turmeric helps in lightening the skin and raw honey helps in unclogging the pores and moisturising the skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp honey

1 tsp coconut oil

How To Do

Combine turmeric powder, raw honey and virgin coconut oil. Apply this on your face and leave it for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes rinse it off in warm water and moisturise your skin. Repeat this once in a week for better results.

Papaya And Pumpkin

Papaya and pumpkin contains enzymes that will help in making the skin clean and rejuvenated. It also helps in removing the dead skin cells.

Ingredients

½ ripe papaya

2 tbsp pumpkin puree

2 tsp coffee powder

How To Do

Cut the papaya in to small pieces and blend it to make a paste. Add pumpkin puree and coffee powder and mix all the ingredients well. Apply this mask on cleansed face. Remove after 20 minutes by gently scrubbing it off in a circular motion. Finally wash it in warm water.

Orange And Honey

Orange as we all know contains Vitamin C that is a rich source in making the skin clean and healthy.

Ingredients

½ cup honey

3 tbsp orange juice

1 tsp salt

How To Do

Mix all the ingredients together. Apply this on your face and massage in a circular motion. After 15 minutes rinse it off in lukewarm water. Repeat this at least twice a week for better results.