How To Use Sesame Oil For Acne?

By

Acne can be the most irritating skin issue that all of us face at some point in our life. And the scars that these leave behind are even worse. The basic factors that cause acne are excess oil production (sebum), dirt and dead skin cells.

Sesame oil has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help in treating acne anti inflammations. It also has antioxidants that help in treating free radicals.

How To Use Sesame Oil For Acne

Vitamins E, D and B contained in sesame oil help in lightening the scars of the acne. Also, its hydrating properties help in soothing the skin and making it soft and supple.

Array

Sesame Oil

This remedy can be followed after you exfoliate your skin with your favourite scrub.

Ingredients

  • Sesame oil
  • Cotton pad/ball

How to do

1. After you exfoliate your face, steam it so that it helps in opening up the pores.
2. Later, dip the cotton pad into the sesame oil and apply it on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes.
3. Wash it off in normal water and pat dry.

Array

Apple Cider Vinegar And Sesame Oil

Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that help in treating any kind of inflammation on the skin.

Ingredients

  • 4 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 5 tbsp sesame oil

How to do

1. First dilute apple cider vinegar in equal amounts of water.
2. Add sesame oil into the apple cider vinegar solution.
3. Mix the solution well and apply it on your face.
4. Wait for 15-20 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water.

Array

Turmeric And Sesame Oil

Turmeric possesses antibacterial and healing properties that help in treating acne scars effectively.

Ingredients

  • 8 tbsp turmeric powder
  • 5 tbsp sesame oil

How to do

1. Steam your face so that it opens up your pore on the skin and pat dry with a soft towel.
2. Mix together turmeric powder and sesame oil.
3. Apply this mixture all over your face and then rinse it off in normal water after 15 minutes.

Array

Rice Flour And Sesame Oil

Rice flour contains vitamins and minerals that help in removing excess oil from the skin and thus help in getting rid of acne. Rice flour also helps in regulating the melanin production on the skin.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp rice flour
  • Few drops of sesame oil

How to do

1. Mix together rice flour and sesame oil and make a smooth paste.
2. Apply this paste either on the affected areas or on the whole face.
3. Let the pack stay for 15 minutes.
4. Finally, rinse it off in cool water.

Array

Sugar, Eucalyptus Oil And Sesame Oil

Brown sugar has exfoliating properties that help in removing dead skin cells, leaving a healthy skin. Eucalyptus helps in healing any kind of inflammation on the skin.

Ingredients

  • 2 tsp of sesame oil
  • 8-10 drops of eucalyptus oil
  • 2 tbsp sugar

How to do

1. Mix together sesame oil, eucalyptus oil and sugar in a bowl.
2. Apply this all over your face and then leave it for 20 minutes.
3. Later, rinse it off in normal water and pat dry.

