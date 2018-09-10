How To Use Sesame Oil For Acne?

Acne can be the most irritating skin issue that all of us face at some point in our life. And the scars that these leave behind are even worse. The basic factors that cause acne are excess oil production (sebum), dirt and dead skin cells.
Sesame oil has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help in treating acne anti inflammations. It also has antioxidants that help in treating free radicals.
Vitamins E, D and B contained in sesame oil help in lightening the scars of the acne. Also, its hydrating properties help in soothing the skin and making it soft and supple.
Sesame Oil
This remedy can be followed after you exfoliate your skin with your favourite scrub.
Ingredients
- Sesame oil
- Cotton pad/ball
How to do
1. After you exfoliate your face, steam it so that it helps in opening up the pores.
2. Later, dip the cotton pad into the sesame oil and apply it on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes.
3. Wash it off in normal water and pat dry.
Apple Cider Vinegar And Sesame Oil
Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that help in treating any kind of inflammation on the skin.
Ingredients
- 4 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 5 tbsp sesame oil
How to do
1. First dilute apple cider vinegar in equal amounts of water.
2. Add sesame oil into the apple cider vinegar solution.
3. Mix the solution well and apply it on your face.
4. Wait for 15-20 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water.
Turmeric And Sesame Oil
Turmeric possesses antibacterial and healing properties that help in treating acne scars effectively.
Ingredients
- 8 tbsp turmeric powder
- 5 tbsp sesame oil
How to do
1. Steam your face so that it opens up your pore on the skin and pat dry with a soft towel.
2. Mix together turmeric powder and sesame oil.
3. Apply this mixture all over your face and then rinse it off in normal water after 15 minutes.
Rice Flour And Sesame Oil
Rice flour contains vitamins and minerals that help in removing excess oil from the skin and thus help in getting rid of acne. Rice flour also helps in regulating the melanin production on the skin.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp rice flour
- Few drops of sesame oil
How to do
1. Mix together rice flour and sesame oil and make a smooth paste.
2. Apply this paste either on the affected areas or on the whole face.
3. Let the pack stay for 15 minutes.
4. Finally, rinse it off in cool water.
Sugar, Eucalyptus Oil And Sesame Oil
Brown sugar has exfoliating properties that help in removing dead skin cells, leaving a healthy skin. Eucalyptus helps in healing any kind of inflammation on the skin.
Ingredients
- 2 tsp of sesame oil
- 8-10 drops of eucalyptus oil
- 2 tbsp sugar
How to do
1. Mix together sesame oil, eucalyptus oil and sugar in a bowl.
2. Apply this all over your face and then leave it for 20 minutes.
3. Later, rinse it off in normal water and pat dry.
