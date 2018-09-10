How To Use Sesame Oil For Acne?

Acne can be the most irritating skin issue that all of us face at some point in our life. And the scars that these leave behind are even worse. The basic factors that cause acne are excess oil production (sebum), dirt and dead skin cells.

Sesame oil has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help in treating acne anti inflammations. It also has antioxidants that help in treating free radicals.

Vitamins E, D and B contained in sesame oil help in lightening the scars of the acne. Also, its hydrating properties help in soothing the skin and making it soft and supple.