How To Use Neem Oil For Eczema?

Eczema is considered as a skin disease, that brings along issues like itchiness, flaky and dry skin, swelling, cracked skin, etc. It is said that since it is a chronic disease this cannot be completely cured but you can definitely have a control on it and prevent it form increasing further. One such remedy that can be used for this is neem oil.

Neem in Ayurveda is considered as 'the healer of all ailments'. Just like the plant, the oil extracted from the plant also has a lot of medicinal values.

The anti-inflammatory properties contained in neem oil helps in preventing itchiness and swelling. It also helps in calming down irritation of the skin. So let us see how we can use neem oil for treating eczema.

Neem Oil And Coconut Oil

The anti-bacterial and ant-fungal properties of coconut oil helps in curing inflammed skin along with neem oil.

Ingredients

1 tbsp Coconut oil

Few drops of neem oil

How To Use

1. Mix together coconut oil and neem oil in a bowl.

2. Apply it on the affected area before going to the bed.

3. Leave it overnight and rinse it off the next day morning.

4. Keep repeating this remedy until you notice the difference.

Neem Oil And Turmeric

Both neem and turmeric contains healing properties that helps in reducing inflammation and infection on the skin.

Ingredients

Few drops of neem oil

1 tbsp Neem Powder

1 tsp Turmeric Powder

1 tsp Honey

How To Use

1. In a bowl mix together neem oil, neem powder, a pinch of turmeric and raw honey.

2. Mix all the ingredients well so that there are no lumps found.

3. Apply this paste on the affected area and leave it on for 20 minutes.

4. After 20 minutes rinse it off in normal water.

5. Repeat the remedy until the swelling goes off.

Neem Oil And Raw Papaya

Raw papaya when combined with neem oil will help in reducing itchiness and the redness caused by flaky and dry skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp Raw Papaya Pulp

3-4 Drops of Neem Oil

How To Use

1. Mix together raw papaya pulp and few drops of neem oil in a bowl.

2. Apply this paste on the affected areas of the skin and leave it on fro at least 20 minutes.

3. Wash it off after 20 minutes and keep repeating it until the symptoms are gone.

Neem Oil And Tulsi

Neem and tulsi helps in reducing the redness, pain and itchiness caused due to eczema.

Ingredients

1 cup Neem Leaves

1 cup Tulsi Leaves

Few drops of neem oil

Water

How To Use

1. First, in a pan boil the neem leaves and tulsi leaves.

2. After both the leaves have boiled and the water has absorbed the essence, strain it and keep the water.

3. Store the neem water in a spray bottle and add a few drops of neem oil and shale them well.

4. Apply this solution with a cotton pad on the affected area everyday before you got to bed and leave it overnight.

5. Next day morning rinse it off with normal water.

Neem Water Bath

Taking a bath with neem oil added to it will helps in moisturizing the skin and cures dry and flaky skin.

Ingredients

8-10 drops of neem oil

A handful of neem leaves

How To Use:

1. First, boil the neem leaves in a pan and strain the water.

2. Now pour this neem solution in to the bath tub filled with water.

3. Soak yourself in the water for at least 20 minutes.

4. If you want you can also apply a neem-based moisturizer after this for better results.