How to Use Gram Flour (Besan) for Skin Whitening?

Exfoliation and rejuvenation are necessary to attain a glowing skin. As a result of this, we experiment with several ready-made products in the form of creams, lotion, face masks, etc., that are available in the market. But these ready-made products would have its own side effects as compared to the natural ones.

So, here we'll introduce a few gram flour(Besan) remedies that can help in brightening the skin and improving the overall glow of the skin.

How Does Gram Flour Work In Skin Brightening?

Gram flour or besan as we call it in India, is one of the important and most common kitchen ingredients. Just like a superfood ingredient, it also works effectively on the skin. Gram flour helps in maintaining the pH balance of the skin and in combating issues like pigmentation, blemishes and evening out the skin tone. It also has a major role in removing suntan and dead skin cells thus helping in brightening and rejuvenating the skin. It can be used in the form of masks to attain a brighter skin. So let us see how we can use it.

Gram Flour And Yogurt

How To Do?

This remedy will help you in removing tan and brightening the skin. All you require for this pack is 1 tbsp gram flour and some yogurt. Mix together both the ingredients to make a paste. Add the yogurt enough to make a thick pack. Apply this on cleansed face and then leave it on until it dries. Later rinse it off with cold water.

Gram Flour And Raw Milk

How To Do?

If you have a dry skin this mask will help you with that. Along with getting rid of dry skin, it will also help in nourishing, thus improving the tone of the skin. Combine the gram flour and milk and apply an even layer of this on your face. Let it stay for 15-20 minutes and wash it off with normal water.

Gram Flour And Tomato Juice

How To Do?

This pack works well in getting rid of any kind of pigmentation, blemishes or scars on your face. Cut a medium-sized tomato and blend it to make a puree out of it. Add 2-3 tsp of this into the gram flour. Mix both the ingredients well in order to avoid lumps.

Now clean your face and start applying this paste on your face and neck. Let the pack stay for about 20 minutes before rinsing it off with normal water.

Gram Flour And Lime Juice

How To Do?

This pack is commonly used by most of us out there for making the skin brighter and healthy. Gram flour helps in nourishing the skin whereas the Vitamin C contained in lemon helps in removing the dead skin cells from the skin and helping in improving the complexion of the skin.

In 1 tbsp gram flour add a few drops of fresh lemon juice, and combine both the ingredients well. Apply this on your face and wash it off after 20 minutes in lukewarm water.

Gram Flour, Milk And Turmeric

How To Do?

This combination will help you in treating any scars and acne/pimple scars on the skin along with turmeric and milk that helps in nourishing the skin and improving the skin tone.

Mix together 1 tbsp gram flour, few drops of raw milk and a pinch of turmeric. Mix it well so that there are no lumps formed. Apply this pack evenly on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes wash it off with normal water.

Gram Flour And Orange peel

How To Do?

This mask will help in exfoliating and brightening the skin by removing the dead skin cells. Orange is known for its brightening and rejuvenating properties. Add 1 tsp orange peel powder in 1 tbsp gram flour. Add few drops of milk and combine all the three ingredients well.

Apply an even layer of this pack on your face. Gently scrub with the help of your fingertips in a circular motion. Leave it for 15 minutes and then rinse it off with normal water.