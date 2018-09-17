Tanned Skin? Here's Why You Should Switch To Coconut Oil Today!

Tanned skin is one of the most difficult skin issues to deal with. Of course, there are sunscreen lotions, but what if you are running out of one or forgot to apply one, you could end up with tanned skin.

There are a number of ways to get rid of tanned skin - one of the most commonly used and trusted ones being home remedies. Why? Because they are cost-effective and have no side-effects.

One such home remedy for treating tanned skin is coconut oil. It is very widely used in every household and is not very expensive.

Is Coconut Oil Good For Tanned Skin?

Yes! It is one of the most effective and choicest options for those looking at home remedies for skin tanning. Most people are used to having coconut oil stored in their house for cooking as well as beauty purposes. It has numerous benefits to offer apart from tanning. Read on to know what are the benefits it offers.

Benefits Of Coconut Oil For Skin

Coconut oil, when applied on your skin, acts as a protective layer between your skin and the sun, thus preventing it from tanning. However, if your skin gets tanned by any means, coconut oil can also help in treating it.

Listed below are some of the benefits of coconut oil:

It is completely safe to use and does not contain any kind of chemicals or harmful substances whatsoever.

It is an excellent choice for skin nourishment as it keeps your skin hydrated at all times.

It prevents wrinkles and fine lines from appearing on your skin. It also helps to get rid of dryness.

It develops a layer of protection on your skin, thus keeping it safe from dirt and pollution, apart from the harmful UV rays.

It also protects your skin from any kind of skin infections. Coconut oil contains antifungal, antimicrobial, and healing properties and is known to treat wounds and skin infections.

It gives a shiny look to your skin and makes it glow.

It gets easily absorbed into your skin and boosts melanin production, thus helping your body to get rid of that annoying tan.

How To Use Coconut Oil For Tanned Skin?

There are a number of ways in which you can include coconut oil in your skin and hair care routine. Here is the method by which you can use coconut oil for treating tanned skin:

Step by step process:

1. Take a generous amount of coconut oil in a bowl. For best results, you can use virgin or organic coconut oil. If it is not readily available, you can also go for the regular one. It will have the same positive outcome.

2. Massage your whole body with it and continue the activity for at least 20 minutes

3. Let the oil penetrate into your body completely.

4. Leave it on for sometime before you proceed to take a relaxing bath.

Follow the simple yet effective remedy mentioned above and give your body the much-needed relaxation and freedom from suntan.

Also, if you are looking for something more than just body massage, you can even go for a luxurious home-made scrub made using coconut oil. Listed below is the procedure to make a home-made coconut oil scrub for moisturised skin.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 ½ tablespoons brown sugar

2 crushed almonds

How to do

In a bowl, take brown sugar and add coconut oil to it. Blend well.

Now add the crushed almonds and mix it well.

Let it rest for a few seconds before you start massaging your face and neck in a circular motion.

Keep scrubbing your face and neck with the mixture for at least 10 minutes.

Wash your face with clean water.

Repeat this thrice a week for better results.

Why this works

This home-made scrub helps to remove dead skin cells from your face, thus exfoliating it. It also effectively diminishes suntan, leaving behind a glow like never before.

It's time you include this amazing super-effective oil in your beauty regime and see the wonderful difference!