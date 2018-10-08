How To Use Castor Oil For Wrinkles?

Wrinkles and fine lines are the early signs of ageing and they first appear on the face. What one needs to accept is that ageing is a natural process and cannot be stopped. However, the process can be slowed down if we resort to natural remedies at the right time.
Known for its amazing benefits, castor oil can help in soothing the skin and moisturising it thus reducing wrinkles. It also works effectively in repairing any kind of damage or inflammation on the skin. You can either use castor oil alone or mix it with other ingredients for best results.
Here are some remedies using castor oil for reducing wrinkles on your face effectively. Let's see what they are.
Castor Oil And Almond Oil
Vitamin E in almond oil helps in retaining collagen. Also, the omega-3 fatty acids in castor oil help in moisturising the skin.
Ingredients
- ½ tsp castor oil
- ½ tsp almond oil
How to do
In a clean bowl, add castor oil and almond oil. Mix the oils well. Take some of this mixture and apply it on your face and pat it all over your face. Make sure that you do it very gently. Leave the oil overnight and wash it off the next day morning with normal water. You can repeat this remedy every day before you go to bed.
Castor Oil And Coconut Oil
Coconut oil has antibacterial and antifungal properties that help in protecting the skin from any kind of damage including premature wrinkles.
Ingredients
- 1 tsp castor oil
- 1 tsp coconut oil
How to do
Mix together castor oil and coconut oil in a bowl. Apply this mixture on your face. Gently massage with your fingertips and leave it on for about 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, cleanse your face with normal water. Repeat this 3-4 times in a week.
Castor Oil And Lemon Juice
Vitamin C in lemon juice helps in boosting the collagen production. It helps in brightening the complexion and also fades away fine lines and wrinkles.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp castor oil
- A few drops of lemon juice
How to do
In a bowl, add castor oil and squeeze in a few drops of fresh lemon juice. Apply this mixture on your face evenly. Let it stay for about 30 minutes. Wash your face in normal water. Apply a moisturiser and gently massage. Do this remedy 2-3 times in a day.
Castor Oil And Turmeric
The antioxidant properties of turmeric help in protecting the skin from free radical damage. The anti-inflammatory properties will help in reducing any inflammation or redness on the face.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp castor oil
- 1 tsp turmeric
How to do
Mix together turmeric and castor oil to make a smooth paste. Apply this on your cleansed face and leave it on for 15-30 minutes. After 30 minutes you can wash it off with water. Make sure to repeat the process at least 2-3 times a week.
Castor Oil And Aloe Vera
Aloe vera is a natural healer that prevents the breakdown of collagen.
Ingredients
- 1 tsp castor oil
- 1 tbsp aloe vera gel
How to do
Extract the gel from the aloe vera leaf. Mix it with castor oil and start applying this on your face. Let it stay for 15-20 minutes. Later clean it with normal water. You can also do this remedy every night before going to bed.
