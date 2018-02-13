How To Shrink Large Pores Naturally

1. Apple Cider Vinegar:

Apple cider vinegar is a natural astringent and toner. It balances the skin's pH level and gets rid of excessive sebum. For this, you will need to soak a cotton ball with equal parts of apple cider vinegar and water. Apply this mix all over your face and leave it on overnight. Wash it off the next morning to see visibly smaller pores.

2. Egg Whites:

Egg whites are also great for drawing out excess grease from your face. This treatment needs to be done consistently to get results. Separate the yolk from the whites of an egg, squeeze some lemon juice into the whites of the egg, and apply this all over your face using a brush just to be neat. Once it dries, which should take fifteen to twenty minutes, wash it off with lukewarm water. Do this once every week. Finish with any toner of your choice.

3. Ice:

Wrap ice cubes in a handkerchief and press it on your face. The cold can help shrink the size of your pores and even increase blood circulation on the face. This is a great trick for before you do your makeup too. To reap further benefits from this trick, you can make the ice cubes out of rose water. Use these anytime during the day to feel refreshed and to shrink your pores.

4. Baking Soda:

Baking soda is an amazing natural exfoliant. It removes impurities from your skin without being too abrasive and is a best friend for people with skin that is too oily. Be careful not to do this too many times though, because you may end up interrupting the natural balance of oils on your face, causing even more breakouts. For this, mix baking soda with water to get a paste-like consistency. Put this on your face and keep massaging it, so that the texture of the paste exfoliates your skin. This will get rid of the dead skin cells and get rid of dirt and gunk stuck in the pores, as baking soda is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory in nature.

5. Lemon Juice:

Lemon juice contains citric acid, which helps close up your pores. An additional benefit of this acid is that it has a gentle bleaching effect on the skin, helping reduce tan and the appearance of dark spots. For this, simply squeeze out the juice from one lemon and apply it all over your face. You can use your hands, but you may use a brush or a cotton ball for convenience. Let the juice dry completely and then wash it off. This may sting a little bit, but it only means that the lemon juice is doing its work.

6. Multani Mitti:

Multani mitti, or Fuller's earth, helps make one of the best face masks most commonly used by Indian women. Multani mitti helps soak up excessive sebum from the skin and hence shrinks the pores. Mix multani mitti powder with rose water till it becomes like a paste. Apply this all over your face and let it dry for fifteen to twenty minutes. Wash this off and finish with applying rose water on your face as a toner. Do this once a week for best results.

7. Oats Scrub:

Oatmeal is a great exfoliating agent for the skin and helps get rid of dead skin cells and gunk hidden under the pores. The best part is that this can be used by people having extremely sensitive skin. Mix oats powder with milk or yogurt and rub the mixture on your face. This will gently exfoliate your skin and leave it clean even if you have clogged pores, while the milk or yogurt would keep your skin moisturised. You can do this treatment up to twice every week.

8. Honey:

Honey is an ingredient that takes a lot of time to work in terms of shrinking the size of the pores, but it is extremely gentle and effective. Along with shrinking your pores, it will keep your skin well moisturised and supple. You can mix some lemon juice into the honey to get additional benefits from it, like skin lightening.

9. Yogurt:

The lactic acid in yogurt helps shrink the size of pores and also helps to lighten the skin and remove effects of the sun and pollution. Too much time spent in the sun can contribute to enlarged pores after all. For this, take two teaspoons of yogurt and apply it all over your face. After some time, the yogurt will start to feel tight on your skin. Wash it off with cold water. This treatment is so gentle that it can be done every day.

10. Sugar Scrub:

Sugar is one of the strongest naturally occurring exfoliants. You can make a good scrub using a mix of powdered sugar and honey. Rub this on your face in circular motions to get rid of all the dirt inside your pores.

We hope you try out these treatments and do let us know if they worked for you.