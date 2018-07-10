how to remove blackheads on nose

Blackheads are one of the skin problems that can be irritating. These dark marks can affect our self confidence to appear in a public gathering. Blackheads generally appear on the chin, cheeks, etc. However, it commonly appears on the nose. These are small spots that do not have a layer of skin covered over it.

Continuous exposure to the sun and other environmental factors like pollution make these zits black. Sometimes, hormonal factors also can be a cause for this. Due to these factors it causes dead skin cells to accumulate on the skin that makes the skin look dull.

So, in order to remove these, exfoliation is important. Regular exfoliation once or twice in a week can help in removing blackheads leaving the skin clean. There are specific kitchen ingredients that can help you with this. Let us see what they are

1. Egg White Mask

The nutrients contained in egg whites help in removing the dead skin cells which also remove the blackheads.

Ingredients

2 egg whites

How To Do:

1. Separate the egg whites from 2 eggs.

2. Beat them well with a blender so that it becomes soft.

3. Next, take some kitchen paper and place it over your nose.

4. Now, apply the egg whites with the help of a brush and leave it on.

5. Allow the egg white to soak.

6. After it gets dry, gently remove the paper.

7. Keep repeating until you notice the difference.

2. Sugar And Lemon Mask

This mask is considered as the best exfoliator for the skin that removes the dead skin cells easily. It also helps in removing other toxins from the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp sugar

2-3 tbsp lemon juice

How To Do:

1. In a clean bowl, add a tbsp of sugar.

2. Now cut a lemon and squeeze a few drops of lemon into the sugar and mix both the ingredients well.

3. Apply this on your nose and gently massage in a circular motion for a few minutes.

4. Wait for 10 minutes and rinse it off in cold water.

5. Do this 2-3 times in a week for better and faster results.

3. Milk And Gelatin Mask

This mask acts like a protector of the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp gelatin

How To Do:

1. Add 1 tbsp of unflavoured gelatin powder in a clean bowl.

2. Add 1 tbsp of milk into the gelatin powder and gently mix both the ingredients.

3. Now, heat this mixture for a few seconds.

4. When the mixture is not too hot, apply a layer of this on your nose with the help of a brush.

5. Leave it on for about 15 minutes and peel it off with your hands gently.

6. Later, rinse it off in cold water as it helps in opening the skin pores.

4. Honey And Pineapple Mask

Pineapple helps in eliminating excess oil from the skin and keeps the skin hydrated along with honey.

Ingredients

1 cup pineapple juice

2 tbsp honey

How To Do:

1. Cut the pineapple into small pieces and blend them.

2. Strain the juice and transfer it into a clean bowl.

3. Add 2 tbsp of organic honey into the juice and mix it well.

4. Apply this mask on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes.

5. After 20 minutes, remove it with a wet cloth soaked in warm water.

5. Tomato And Salt

The anti-inflammatory properties of tomato helps in cleansing and hydrating the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp salt

2 tbsp tomato puree

How To Do:

1. Take a tomato and blend it to make a tomato puree.

2. Add 1 tbsp of salt into the puree and mix them well.

3. Apply this mixture on your nose and gently massage in a circular motion.

4. Leave it on for 5-10 minutes and then rinse it off in cold water.