How To Prepare Cucumber Toner For Skin Care During Summer

We have a lot of skincare options these days and during summer, we tend to apply a lot of sunscreen lotions to help us protect our skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. And if you have an oily skin, then a toner is a must for summer.

A toner is basically an astringent that helps to reduce oiliness from the skin and improve the skin's condition. You can find that in the market as well; However, you can also try out some homemade cucumber toner.

It's simple and easy and it doesn't require any fancy ingredients as well. Cucumber alone will be enough to use it as a toner. So why cucumber, you may ask. Well, cucumber refreshes, cools, soothes, and moisturizes the skin

Benefits Of Cucumber:

• Helps to whiten and brighten skin with regular use.

• It calms and soothes sun-damaged skin.

• It hydrates and nourishes the skin.

• It is a natural coolant.

• It removes dark circles and puffy eyes.

• It's good for skin rejuvenation.

• It reduces fine lines and wrinkles.

As you can see, cucumber has a lot of benefits, so just give it a try and beat the summer heat with this homemade cucumber toner.

How To Prepare And Use Cucumber Toner For Skin:

1. Cucumber:

• Take a fresh, organically grown cucumber, preferably with dark green skin with no signs of yellowing. Do not use waxed cucumbers or cucumbers that are grown with pesticides.

• Take one small medium-sized cucumber.

• Wash it well, peel off its skin and then put it in a blender.

• Now, run the paste through a strainer and collect the liquid in a container.

How To Use:

• You can just spray it on your face after you've washed your face.

• You can use it two times in a day because of its natural toning properties.

• You can also dip cotton pads in the toner and place it on your eyes. This will help remove puffy and sore eyes.

2. Cucumber, Lemon, And Honey Toner:

Lemon is good for oily skin and when mixed with cucumber juice, it helps to lighten scars on your face.

Honey, on the other hand, is a natural bleach and a disinfectant. Its antiseptic properties help to prevent any kind of skin problems.

Ingredients:

• 1 half medium-sized cucumber.

• 1 lemon.

• 1 teaspoon of honey.

How To Use:

• Wash and peel the cucumber and cut it into small pieces.

• Put those pieces in a mixer and make it into a smooth paste.

• Now, strain the paste through a sieve and collect it in a clean container.

• Then, add lemon and honey to it and store it in the refrigerator.

• This toner is good to go till four days.

• You can just spray it directly on your face after you've washed your face.

• You can use it every day till you're satisfied with the result.

Additional Information:

• The cucumber pulp that's left over on the sieve can be used as a face pack or as an eye mask.

• If you've made excess toner, do not worry. Use this liquid to add in any of the homemade face packs.

Shelf-Life:

Cucumber toner can last up to a maximum of 4 days, if stored in a refrigerator. So once it crosses the 4th day, make sure you prepare another batch because raw, unprocessed cucumber is free from any sort of preservatives and it is highly prone to bacterial and fungal spoilage.

Precaution:

Well, generally cucumber is supposed to be non-irritant to the skin, but there are some people who might be sensitive to it. Some people may experience allergic reaction around the mouth and pharyngeal area. Cucumber allergy is related to ragweed allergies. This is because the proteins present in cucumber are similar to that present in the ragweed pollen. So, the body tends to misidentify it and therefore this causes an allergic reaction. So, for people who are allergic to ragweed pollen, it's best to avoid cucumber in any form.

So, for those who are not allergic to cucumber may go ahead and enjoy the fresh, soothing effect of a cucumber toner. Beat the heat with your homemade toner and trust us, you will be in love with it.