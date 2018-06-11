How To Look Fresh Instantly Without Makeup?

Radiant and glowing skin is a dream of every women out there, especially when you do not have to apply makeup for that. Well, here is the solution for all of you out there! You can get glowing and radiant skin at home with some natural ingredients and that too in no time.

Hereditary or genetic issues, hormonal imbalance or even environmental factors like pollution, overexposure to sun, etc., can be some reasons for damaged and dull skin.

We tend to try various home remedies or buy different products from the market to treat these. But we are not aware that this also can be caused due to our carelessness and some mistakes that we unconsciously make, which lead to the damage of our skin.

Taking proper care and following a regular skin care routine can help you with this. Get beautiful and glowing skin with these homemade packs and scrub.

Tomato Face Pack

Ingredients:

1 tomato

1 tbsp sugar

How to do:

First, cut the tomato into small pieces and mash them to make a paste. Add a tbsp of granulated sugar into it and mix both the ingredients well. Apply this on your face and neck and gently massage in a circular motion for a few minutes. Leave it on for 10 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water. You can use this every alternate day.

Milk Mask

Ingredients:

Milk Powder

Water

How to do:

Make a mask by mixing 1/4th cup of powdered milk with enough amount of water to form a thick paste. Apply this mixture on your face and let it dry completely, and then wash it off with lukewarm water. Your face will be fresh and rejuvenated.

Honey And Orange Scrub

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of orange peel powder

1 tablespoon oats

2-3 tablespoons of honey

How to do:

Combine orange peel powder and oats in an equal amount and mix one tablespoon of honey. Adjust the consistency to a thick paste, with a little amount of water. Apply it on clean skin using your fingertips. Let it sit on the face for a couple of minutes and then rinse well. Pat dry, tone and moisture.

Oatmeal Face Pack

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of oats

2-3 tablespoons of rose water

How to do:

Grind oatmeal in a blender to make a powder. Mix it with rose water to make a paste. Apply this paste on your face and neck. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off with normal water.

Apply this twice a week for better results.

Yogurt Pack

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of yogurt

1 tablespoon of honey

How to do:

Mix 2 tablespoons of yogurt and 1 tablespoon of honey in a bowl. Apply the paste all over your face and neck. Leave the mixture for 20 minutes. Wash it off with cold water.

Egg Face Pack

Ingredients:

1 egg white

1 tbsp gram flour (besan)

Lemon Juice

How to do:

Whisk an egg in a bowl. Add about 1 tbsp of gram flour and mix both the ingredients well. Next, add a few drops of freshly squeezed lemon juice. Apply an even layer of this mixture on your face and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes, wash it off with normal water. If you have a dry skin, then you can add a tbsp of honey to make it suitable for your skin.

Cucumber Mask

Ingredients

Cucumber

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do:

Cut a cucumber into small pieces and blend them to make a paste. Add a tbsp of fresh aloe vera gel into the cucumber paste and mix them well. Apply this on your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. You can rinse it off after that with plain water. You can use this mask every day for attaining faster and better results.

Rice Flour And Milk Face Pack

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of rice flour

2-3 tablespoons of milk

How to do:

Add 3 tablespoons of rice flour in a bowl. You can grind some raw rice to make the powder if you don't have rice flour. Mix 2-3 tablespoons of milk to the powder and make a fine paste. Apply this paste on your face and leave it on for 20-30 minutes. Wash it off with warm water.

You can repeat this thrice a week for better results.