Worried Of Freckles? Here's How Shea Butter Can Actually Help!

Everybody aspires to have a flawless skin and why not? Who doesn't want to look good? Yet, there are occasions when we have to deal with pimples, acne, wrinkles, dark spots, and sometimes even freckles.

But did you know that these skin problems can easily be treated with some simple home remedies? You can literally use some basic ingredients from your kitchen to get rid of acne, dark spots or freckles. And how to do that, you may ask? Well, it's not at all a challenging task.

But before you begin with the how to do part, you must understand what these skin problems actually are. Since pimples and acne are the most common skin problems that are often addressed, today we will look at something that is quite uncommon - freckles.

But first, we need to understand - what are freckles exactly?

What Are Freckles?

Freckles are small brown spots that appear on your skin. They are usually so small that they appear like the tip of a needle. Freckles are most commonly seen on the face, arms, and shoulders.

What Causes Freckles?

Freckles are mostly caused due to extensive exposure to the sun. People with a sensitive skin are most likely to have freckles. Sometimes, a slight increase in the melanin production in one's skin causes freckles to get darker in shade.

Moreover, it is usually believed that people with a lighter skin tone, blonde or red hair and light eye colour are more prone to freckles than others.

Using Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Freckles

Freckles can easily be treated at home using simple home remedies as they are not some severe skin condition that is to be dealt with using medications. Home remedies work the best in treating skin conditions like acne, pimples, and freckles as they are cost-effective and usually do not have any kind of side effects.

However, those with a sensitive skin should first apply home remedies on their forearm and wait for 24 hours to see if it causes any kind of reaction, after which they can proceed to use it to get rid of freckles.

How To Get Rid Of Freckles Easily Using Shea Butter?

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons shea butter

Bowl

How to do:

Take a bowl and add shea butter into it.

Heat the bowl until the shea butter turns slightly warm.

Using your fingers, apply the shea butter on to the freckles and leave it overnight.

Wash it off in the morning with cold water.

How often you should do this:

Repeat this process for at least 3-4 weeks until you get desired results.

Why this works:

Shea butter is an excellent choice for treating freckles as it is loaded with healing properties. Shea butter also contains hydrating as well as skin moisturizing properties. Apart from treating freckles, shea butter also helps in getting rid of blemishes, dark spots, and acne scars.