Coconut Oil Masks For Skin Tightening

Sagging skin on the face is one of the early signs of ageing. It can be delayed by taking proper care of your skin at the early stages. In this article, we'll be discussing coconut oil remedies that will help you to reduce sagging skin and make your skin firm.
Coconut oil helps in keeping your skin hydrated and moisturised and thus it helps in preventing wrinkles and fine lines. Vitamin A in coconut oil boosts the collagen production which will ultimately make your skin wrinkle-free. Moreover, Vitamin E and fatty acids in coconut oil help in generating new skin cells. Coconut oil also contains lauric acid which has antibacterial anti-inflammatory properties. Regular use of coconut oil also makes your skin soft and smooth.
Now let us see how coconut oil can be used for tightening the skin.
Coconut Oil And Honey
Honey moisturises the skin and its anti-wrinkle properties can prove effective in tightening the skin.
Mix together a spoon of raw honey and a few drops of coconut oil. Apply this on your face and gently massage in an upward motion for few minutes. Leave it on for 20 minutes and rinse it off with lukewarm water.
Coconut Oil And Turmeric
The antioxidants contained in turmeric help in preventing wrinkles and fine lines and makes the skin tight. It also aids in boosting the collagen production and firming the skin.
In a clean bowl, add a pinch of turmeric and a few drops of coconut oil. Mix the ingredients week to make a paste. Apply this all over your face and gently massage. After 15 minutes you can rinse it off with lukewarm water.
Coconut Oil And Shea Butter
Shea butter contains essential fatty acids that help in firming the skin. In addition to that, it has moisturising, protecting and healing effects on the skin.
Heat some shea butter in a saucepan until it melts. Next, add some coconut oil into the pan and turn off the flame. Let the mixture come down to room temperature and apply it on your face and gently massage. Leave it overnight and wash it off the next day morning.
Coconut Oil And Aloe Vera
Vitamin E in coconut oil helps in preventing wrinkles. Malic acid in aloe vera helps in attaining a flawless skin.
Cut a fresh aloe vera leaf and cut off its edges and peel off the skin. Scoop out the white gel from it. Add 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel and 2 tbsp of coconut oil in a bowl. Mix the ingredients well. Apply it all over your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Later rinse it off with cold water.
Coconut And Vitamin E oil
Vitamin E helps in maintaining a healthy skin thus preventing the skin from sagging and coconut oil helps as a natural moisturiser.
You can either use the oil from Vitamin E capsule or you can directly use the oil. Mix it with 2 tbsp of coconut oil and massage it on your face. Leave it for 15 minutes before you rinse it off in warm water.
