How To Remove Facial Hair For Women

Most of the women out there face a lot of problems due to the excessive facial hair growth issue. Nobody would like themselves to be made fun of by the others due to this issue, isn't it? Not only facial hair but all of us try to remove unwanted hair from our body as well. Waxing is one method used by majority of the women.

There are several other alternatives to remove facial hair. But how many of you have the complete knowledge of each method.

Apart from waxing or using hair removal creams, we also have natural remedies to remove unwanted facial and body hair. There are natural ways for hair removal without the pain and these are even less expensive.

Here are some alternatives for removing facial hair and step-by-step explanation on how to go about doing it. So let us see what they are.

Plucking

Plucking is the most common and the easiest way of removing facial hair. Its the most inexpensive way of removing extra hair if you have a tweezer at home. Plucking helps in removing short strays of hair from the root.

Tweezing or plucking works on any facial hair. Usually, this lasts longer up to three to eight weeks than shaving.

Follow these steps to pluck your facial hair:

Wash your face before you pluck your hair

Hold your skin tight and pluck your hair one by one

Remove/pluck your hair in the direction of the hair growth

As plucking can cause slight discomfort, make sure that you apply some moisturizer or ice over the affected area in order to prevent inflammation or rashes on the skin.

Waxing

Well, for those who do not have much time for all this, you can go for waxing. Waxing your face is an instant solution, which lasts longer than any of the other alternative methods.

Using either soft wax, which is pulled off with cloth strips, or hard wax that simply hardens and is pulled off on its own, a beautician can remove hair from your upper lip, cheeks, brows and chin with ease.

However, waxing is not for everyone. If you have a sensitive skin, do not go for waxing, as it will cause more irritation on the skin and will lead to inflammation and itchiness on the skin.

You can also try out waxing at home with these simple steps.

Wash your hands. Clean and exfoliate your face.

Apply the wax while holding the skin tight.

Firmly remove the strip in the direction the hair grows.

When you're finished, remove the leftover wax with baby oil, and then moisturize.

Shaving

Shaving is one of the fastest and easiest ways to remove hair and continue your day. Usually, people prefer shaving on legs, hands and other parts of the body; but there are women who prefer shaving on upper lips, chin, eyebrows and sideburns.

However, the results are not long lasting. You'll have to re-shave it in 3-4 days.

Clean your face and apply a layer of soap or shaving cream.

This promotes a smooth surface and reduces the likelihood of cuts.

Glide the shaver over your face in the direction of hair growth.

Apply some aloe vera gel or some other moisturizer after shaving in order to prevent inflammation on the skin.

While shaving, take care that there are chances of small bumps appearing on the face. So, if you have a sensitive skin, do not go for shaving.

Epilation

Epilation is the easiest way of removing facial hair, especially for those who do not have much time. This method can help you in eliminating facial hair for up to 4 weeks.

There's no much preparation required for using an epilator. You can follow these simple steps for removing facial hair using an epilator.

Hold the epilator at a 90-degree angle.

Hold your skin tight. Move the epilator in the direction of hair growth.

Slowly glide the epilator over your face to avoid breaking the hair. Don't press it too hard against your skin.

Make sure that you go gentle on the skin, so that it does not cause pain. After using the epilator, if you have any irritation on the skin, gently rub an ice cube all over the face.

Threading

Threading is another option for shaping the eyebrows and removing unwanted facial hair on the upper lip, side of the face, and chin.

Threading also doesn't involve chemicals. So, there's no risk of a skin reaction, although you may experience minor pain or discomfort, as your technician removes hair from the follicles. To reduce pain, ask your beautician to apply numbing cream to your face, or apply a warm compress afterward.

Natural Home Remedies

While there are solutions for this in the salons, most of us refrain from going to one because of the pain involved. And when coming to expensive cosmetic products to remove upper lip hair, it doesn't seem to be reasonable.

Here are some inexpensive, effective and natural ways to remove upper lip hair easily sitting back at home. So, let us see how you could use these remedies.

Gram Flour

Gram flour contains agents that will help you in exfoliating and in removing the impurities from your skin, which helps in removing your facial hair.

Take 1 tablespoon of gram flour in a bowl. Add a pinch of turmeric and a little amount of milk and mix them well to form a paste. Apply this paste on your face and wait until it gets dry. Gently scrub off with the fingers against the direction of the hair growth. Finally, wash it off in cold water. Repeat this twice a week.

Egg White

Egg whites can also be used to remove facial hair and it also helps in removing blackheads and impurities from your skin.

Mix together an egg white, ½ tablespoon of corn flour and 1 tablespoon sugar. Apply this paste on your face and let it dry for 15-20 minutes. Next, peel off the mask in the opposite direction of the hair growth and wash it off with cool water.

Honey And Sugar

Sugar and honey act as homemade waxing ingredients. It also helps in keeping the skin hydrated and moisturized.

All you need for this is 3 tablespoons of sugar, 1 tablespoon of honey and some lemon juice. Mix together honey and sugar and heat it, so that the sugar gets dissolved. Next, add some lemon juice and mix them well. Lemon juice acts as a natural bleaching agent.

Apply a layer of this mixture on your face. Put a waxing strip or a cotton cloth on top of that and pull it off. Wash it off in cold water and apply some moisturizer on top of that.

Potato Juice

Potato also acts as a natural hair bleaching agent and it helps in unclogging the pores, which will help in removing the hair.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of yellow lentils

1 tablespoon of potato juice

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method:

Soak the lentils overnight and blend them next morning. To this, add potato juice, honey and lemon juice. Mix them well. Apply this on your hair and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Finally, rinse it off in normal water. Repeat this twice a week.