How To Remove Dark Circles Overnight?

Dark circles are the discolouration under our eyes that we all face. They are often considered as being developed due to hereditary condition, which appears in the process of ageing. But, it's not always necessary that dark circles are the signs of ageing.

It can also appear due to several other reasons like environmental pollution, smoking, lack of sleep, following an improper diet, etc.

However, with proper care, it's possible to get rid of dark circles overnight. Nowadays, there are a lot of cosmetic products that claim to remove dark circles in a day. But they might have side effects in the long run.

So, it's always better to use natural remedies to treat such issues. In this article, let's see how we can get rid of dark circles naturally overnight.

Cucumber Slices

Cucumber contains astringent properties. It helps in healing under-eye circles easily and effectively.

1. In order to use it conveniently, refrigerate the cucumber slices for about 30 minutes.

2. Place the cool cucumber slices on the eyes and leave it for about 20 minutes.

This not only helps in getting rid of dark circles, but also helps in reducing the puffiness of the eyes.

Rose Water

The beauty benefits of rose water are well known. Using rose water helps in rejuvenating the skin and gives a soothing effect.

1. Take 2 tbsp of rose water and soak cotton balls for a few minutes in it.

2. Close your eyes and place the cotton balls on your eyes.

3. Let it stay for 15 minutes and rinse it off with normal water.

Milk

Milk helps in moisturizing the skin, as it has lactic acid. Hence, it helps in reducing dark circles and puffiness of the eyes naturally. All you need is some chilled milk.

1. Dip a cotton pad in the cold milk and place it under the eyes and leave it on for 15 minutes.

2. You can follow this twice or thrice in a day for faster and better results.

3. The more you use, the faster this remedy works.

Lemon Juice

Lemon juice helps in exfoliating and brightening the skin.

1. Apply some lemon juice under your eyes with a cotton swab.

2. Leave this on for 10 minutes and rinse it off in normal water.

3. You can repeat this twice every day in the morning and night.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera is very effective in hydrating the skin and nourishing it.

1. Cut a fresh aloe vera leaf and squeeze to take the gel out of it.

2.You can also use ready-made aloe vera gel.

3. Apply this gel under your eyes and gently massage it, leaving it on for 10-15 minutes.

5. After 10 minutes, wipe it off with a cotton pad.

Green Tea Bags

Green tea bags help in reducing the dark circles under your eyes, since it contains properties that keep your eyes refreshed and thereby help in reducing the appearance of dark circles.

1. All you need is 2 green tea bags.

2. Dip the tea bags in water and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

3. Next, place these tea bags on your eyes and leave it on for 15 minutes.

4. Wash your face in normal water after this. You can use this once in a day.

Honey

Honey works great in soothing and nourishing the skin.

1. Apply some raw honey under the eyes and let it stay for 20 minutes.

2. Rinse it off in normal water and pat dry.

3. You can use this twice every day for faster and better results.