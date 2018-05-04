How To Remove Blackheads Overnight?

Blackheads is a very common skin issue faced by most of us out there. Blackheads occur when dead skin cells and dirt collect in our pores and are left unclean. They usually appear on the nose, cheeks and forehead. However there are chances that it can appear on the shoulder, arms, backs and neck.

Some factors for this can be exposure to the sun, usage of heavy makeup, lack of enough exfoliation, excessive production of oil (sebum), hormonal changes, pregnancy, and menstruation, birth control pills, long-term use of steroidal creams, etc.

While there are several products available in the market that claim to remove blackheads within a use, they are harmful in the long run. You can easily treat blackheads sitting back at home with simple home remedies. These remedies will help you to get rid of blackheads overnight easily and affectively.

Let's have a look at what they are and how to use them.

Get rid of blackheads overnight

Lemon Juice

Lemon juice contains anti-oxidants and Vitamin C that helps in removing dead skin cells and black heads.

Ingredients

½ spoon lemon juice

1 tbsp salt

water

Method:

Mix together lemon juice, salt and water. Apply this on your face where you have blackheads. Gently scrub in a circular motion. Let it stay for 5-10 minutes and you can wash it off with normal water. Repeat this before you go to bed everyday.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil acts as a cleanser and moisturizer at the same time. Moreover, applying coconut oil can help in removing blackheads easily.

Take 1-2 drops of the oil on a clean finger and massage the affected skin with it. Leave it on for a few hours. You can do this every day before going to bed.

Egg White Mask

Egg whites contains vitamins and nutrients that helps in getting rid of white heads.

Separate egg white from an egg. Apply this on your face. Place a tissue over the layer of egg white. Wait for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes wash it off in cold water. Do this everyday before going to bed and you'll get rid of blackheads.

Oatmeal Scrub

This simple oatmeal scrub can help in removing blackheads at a faster rate. All you will need for this scrub is 2 tablespoons of oatmeal powder and rose water.

Make a paste using the rose water and oatmeal powder to get a medium consistency. Apply it on the blackheads and wash it off after 20 minutes. You can apply this mask thrice a week for better results.

Turmeric Powder

Turmeric contains anti-inflammatory properties that makes it effective in treating blackheads. It also helps in removing blemishes and improving the skin tone.

Add 1 tbsp turmeric powder and 1 tbsp mint juice. Mix them well. Apply this on your face and ley it stay for 15-20 minutes. Later, rinse it off in lukewarm water. Repeat thios everyday before going to bed.

Rose Water

Rose water helps in opening up the clogged pores. It balances the skin's pH and also promotes healthy blood circulation.

Just mix 1 tablespoon of rose water and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice together. Apply on the affected skin with some cotton and leave it on for 10-12 minutes. Rinse your face with this water. You can repeat this every alternate day for better and faster results.

Sugar Scrub

Sugar scrub helps in exfoliating the skin and removing the dead skin cells.

Mix together one tablespoon each of sugar and honey. You can also add a few drops of lemon juice.

Apply it on your face and gently massage in circular motions. Leave it on for a few minutes. Wipe it off using a wet washcloth and then wash your face. Do this once or twice in a week on a regular basis.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has excellent cleansing properties which help in removing blackheads. Also, regular usage of aloe vera helps in moisturizing your skin, thus keeping it hydrated all the time.

Squeeze out a tablespoon of fresh aloe vera gel from an aloe leaf. Mash this well. Add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice to this and blend thoroughly. Massage the affected skin with this gently for 3-4 minutes.

Leave it on for 10 minutes and then wash your face with water. Do this minimum thrice a week for better results.