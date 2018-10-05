Dry Skin Problems? Try This Easy & Quick Home-made Kiwi Toner

Everyone loves eating kiwi. It surely makes your taste buds asking for more, but did you know how good kiwi actually is for your skin? Fruits are always a good option for your health as well as your skin & body. Whether they are consumed or used topically, fruits always give you the best benefits, leaving your skin healthy and glowing.

Kiwi is rich in vitamin C and vitamin E. Apart from that, it also contains a lot of antioxidants that are beneficial for your skin.

Kiwi can be used for skin care in many ways such as a face pack, a toner, a moisturiser. It can also be used for hair in the form of a hair mask.

Speaking about kiwi and what wonders it can do for your skin, kiwi is a premium choice for those dealing with dry skin problems. If you too have dry skin type, you can make a kiwi skin toner at home easily and say goodbye to dry skin forever.

Listed below is a simple, easy, and quick DIY kiwi skin toner recipe. But before starting off with the toner recipe, here's a quick glance on some of the prominent benefits of kiwi.

Benefits Of Kiwi For Skin

Keeps your skin youthful.

Rejuvenates your skin.

Fights acne and pimples and gives you clear skin.

Treats sun damage when applied topically.

Boosts collagen production in your skin and maintains your skin's elasticity.

Reduces the appearance of dark circles and treats dark spots too.

And, for those with dry skin, this home-made kiwi toner will surely become one of your favourites very soon. To make a kiwi-based skin toner at home, follow the steps listed below:

How To Make Home-made Kiwi Toner For Dry Skin

Ingredients

1 kiwi

4 tbsp rosewater

1 tsp lime juice

1½ tbsp honey

How to do

In a bowl, add rosewater, lime juice, and honey. Blend all the ingredients well until they form a consistent mixture.

Now, peel off the kiwi skin and mash the fruit in the bowl.

Once all the ingredients are put together, pour them in a mixer grinder and make a liquid paste.

You can add little water to the mixture while grinding it so that it becomes a bit watery.

Once done, strain the mixture and pour the kiwi toner into a spray bottle for future use. Ensure that you store this toner in a cool and dry place.

You can use this toner on your skin every night before going to sleep. This will work overnight on your skin, rejuvenating it and letting you wake up to a glowing face in the morning.

You can also make a kiwi face pack at home for dry skin. Although it works similar to the toner and gives you the same effect, there is one thing that it promises - instant glow. So, if you have an upcoming function to attend and are not keen on visiting a salon, here's your chance to have a glowing face despite your dry skin. Give this home-made kiwi face pack a chance and get a glow like never before.

How To Make Kiwi Face Pack At Home For Glowing Skin

Ingredients

1 peeled and mashed kiwi

3-4 almonds (soaked overnight)

1 tbsp gram flour (besan)

1 tbsp honey

How to do

In a bowl, add mashed kiwi and gram flour. Mix the ingredients well and ensure that no lump is formed.

Next, add honey to it and again mix everything well.

Lastly, crush the almonds to make a fine paste and add it to the mixture.

Apply the mixture on your face and neck. Avoid your eye, ears, and mouth while applying the mixture.

Let the pack rest on your face for about 20 minutes before you wash it off with warm water.

Use this pack twice a week for desired results.

This face pack instantly gives your toned and glowing skin. It hydrates and nourishes your skin and even unclogs the pores.