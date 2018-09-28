Worried Of Dark Circles? Try This Amazing DIY Eye Brightening Serum

Ever woken up to find dark circles and under eye bags? Well, we understand. But what can you do when you wake up to see this sight in the mirror? Simple, you just fix it instantly using some make-up. But, did you know that you can even get rid of dark circles and under eye bags instantly using home remedies?

Home remedies are your one-stop solution when it comes to skin care and hair care as they are quite cost-effective and are completely safe to use. They do not contain any kind of harmful chemicals and hence there are no side effects. Besides, home remedies have long-term effects.

Having said that, have you ever tried making an eye brightening serum at home that helps you get rid of your most common problems such as dark circles, under eye bags, and puffy eyes? If not, you must try it out today.

Listed below is a quick, simple, and easy-to-do eye brightening serum recipe that will work wonders for your eyes - solving most of your problems instantly.

How To Make Eye Brightening Serum At Home?

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of vitamin C powder

2 tablespoons of freshly extracted aloe vera gel

1 cucumber

1 tablespoon of vitamin E oil

1 tablespoon of any one essential oil depending on the availability (jojoba oil/ rosemary oil/rosehip oil /lavender essential oil)

Things you will require

A dropper

Cotton balls

A small tight-lid glass bottle to store the serum

How to do

In a bowl, add some vitamin C powder first.

Next, add aloe vera gel to it and whisk it gently.

Now add Vitamin E oil to the mixture and along with it also add any one essential oil in the mentioned quantity.

Blend all the ingredients well until it forms one smooth and consistent mixture and keep it aside.

Take a small plate, cucumber, and a peeler. Peel off the outside layer of the cucumber and cut it into medium-sized pieces. Grind them well. Do not add water.

Remove the cucumber paste from the grinder and strain the water out of it in a small bowl. Keep the cucumber water aside and discard the mashed cucumber.

Now take the cucumber water and add it to the aloe vera and essential oil mixture. Blend it all well until it forms a smooth, watery-paste.

Pour all the ingredients in the glass bottle for future use.

Note: Store this eye brightening serum in an air-tight container and in a cool and dry place. Shake the glass bottle well before use.

How to use this eye brightening serum

There are two ways in which you can use this DIY eye brightening serum for dark circles - using a dropper and by using a cotton ball.

Take a cotton ball, soak it in the solution and apply it under your eyes. While doing so, gently massage in circular motion until it gets completely absorbed into your skin. Leave it on for 5 minutes. Later, wash off your face with cold water.

The second method is to take some amount of serum in a dropper, close your eyes, and apply the serum on the area below your eyes. Spread it gently with your fingertips and leave it to dry for about 15 minutes. Once it gets absorbed in your skin, you can simply wash off your face with cold water.

Benefits Of This DIY Eye Brightening Serum

This special home-made eye brightening serum offers a number of benefits due to its rich ingredients. Some of the benefits are listed below:

As you might already know, cucumber is packed with a lot of skin benefits. Apart from giving your skin the much-needed coolness, cucumber also treats dark circles. It also renews, relaxes, and rejuvenates tired and puffy eyes and skin.

Vitamin C powder repairs and lightens the area under your eyes, thus treating dark circles.

Aloe vera gel is packed with vitamins and nutrients that reduce and eliminate dark circles and also smooth out fine lines and wrinkles from under your eyes.

Vitamin E oil moisturises and softens your skin, eliminates fine lines and increases the firmness of your under eye skin.

Essential oils possess therapeutic properties that treat dark circles. They stimulate blood circulation under your eyes, minimize under eye bags, fine lines, and also lighten discoloured skin.

Next time you wake up with tired puffy eyes and spot dark circles under your eyes, fret not! Just go take some time out, make this amazing home-made eye brightening serum, and say goodbye to dark circles forever!