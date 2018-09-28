Improve Your Skin Tone With These Aloe Vera Remedies

The healing effects of aloe vera on the skin are well known. This is why the cosmetic industry uses this magical ingredient in their products. Aloe vera helps in combating several skin issues like discolouration, suntan, pimples, acne, dark spots, etc.
Aloe vera has antioxidants that fight the signs of ageing like wrinkles and fine lines. The anti-inflammatory property of aloe vera helps in getting rid of any kind of inflammations and infections on the skin.
However, in this article, we'll be discussing how to improve the skin tone using aloe vera. Now, let us see how to use aloe vera with other ingredients like baking soda, egg white, orange peel to improve your skin tone and give you a glowing skin.
Aloe Vera Scrub
This scrub will help you in improving your skin tone if used regularly. All you need for this is 2 tbsp aloe vera gel, 1 tbsp honey and 1 tbsp granulated sugar. Mix all the three ingredients in a bowl and apply on your face. Scrub the mixture gently in a circular motion for few minutes and rinse it off with warm water.
Aloe Vera And Baking Soda Face Pack
Baking soda possesses healing properties and helps in removing the dead skin cells. Take 2 tbsp aloe vera gel, 1 tbsp baking soda and 1 tbsp honey in a bowl and blend the ingredients to make a smooth paste. Apply this mixture on your cleansed face. Let the mixture stay for 15 minutes before you wash it off with normal water.
Aloe Vera And Banana Face Pack
Banana helps in rejuvenation, thus giving soft and supple skin. First, mash a ripe banana to make a smooth paste. Add 2 tbsp honey and 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel. Mix all the ingredients well. Apply this pack on your face and leave it on for 30 minutes. Rinse it off in lukewarm water after 30 minutes. Use this once in a week for best results.
Aloe Vera And Egg White Face Pack
Egg contains proteins that give you healthy skin. Separate egg white from a whole egg and whisk it to make it soft and smooth. Add 2 tbsp fresh aloe vera gel and again whisk both the ingredients well. Apply an even layer of this mixture on your cleansed face and leave it on to dry for about 15 minutes. After 15 minutes dip a cotton pad in water and use it to wipe off the pack gently.
Aloe Vera And Orange Peel Face Pack
Vitamin C in orange peel will help you in lightening any dark patches and improves the skin tone. Mix together 2 tbsp aloe vera gel, 2 tbsp lemon juice and 2 tbsp lemon juice in a bowl. Apply this on your face and leave the mixture on for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes you can wash it off with cold water. This pack is suitable for all skin types.
Aloe Vera And Cucumber Face Pack
If you have any skin pigmentation this will helps you in restoring the colour of your skin. Peel the skin of a cucumber and slice into small pieces. Blend these to make a paste. Add 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel and 1 tbsp of multani mitti and blend all the ingredients together. Apply this on your face and let it stay for 30 minutes. Later rinse it off using normal water.
