Amazing Ways To Remove Blackheads Using Rice Flour

Blackheads are one of the most common skin issues. When sebum gets accumulated on the skin, it leads to the formation of blackheads. Therefore, your skin needs to be exfoliated on a regular basis to prevent the dirt from getting accumulated. Exfoliation helps in removing the dead skin cells, thus making your skin clean and healthy.
Not treating the blackheads on time can also lead to other skin issues like acne, zits and pimples. We have here listed some natural ways to treat blackheads using rice powder.
Rice flour possesses properties that help in absorbing the excess oil from the surface of the skin. Thus it will help in getting rid of blackheads, acne and pimples. The anti-inflammatory properties of rice flour prevent any kind of inflammation on the skin.
Rice Flour And Curd
Ingredients
1 tsp rice flour
1 tbsp curd
How to do
In a bowl, mix together curd and rice flour. Mix it well to make a smooth paste. Leave the mixture for 5-10 minutes so that the rice flour can completely soak in the curd. Apply this on your face and neck. Let it stay for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes, wet your hands and gently scrub the mixture in a circular motion with your fingertips and wash it off with normal water.
Rice Flour And Honey
Ingredients
1 tbsp rice flour
A few drops of honey
How to do
Add rice flour in a clean bowl. Mix it with a few drops of raw honey to make a fine paste. Apply this on your face and gently scrub with your fingertips for about 2-3 minutes. Later rinse it off with normal water. You can massage your skin with a moisturiser after this.
Rice Flour And Aloe Vera Gel
Ingredients
1 tbsp rice flour
1 tbsp aloe vera gel
How to do
Take a fresh aloe vera leaf and scoop out the fresh white gel from it. Transfer this into a bowl. Add the rice flour into this and mix the ingredients well. Gently scrub this rice flour-aloe vera paste on your face to remove blackheads. Leave it for about 5 minutes and later rinse it off using warm water for better results.
Rice Flour And Sugar
Ingredients
½ cup rice flour
¼ cup of sugar
2 tbsp gram flour
4 tbsp honey
A few drops of coconut oil
How to do
In a bowl add rice flour, sugar, gram flour, honey and a few drops of coconut oil. Blend all the ingredients well. Apply this scrub on your face. Let it stay for about 3 minutes and later rinse it off by scrubbing it in cold water.
Rice Flour And Orange Peel Powder
Ingredients
2 tsp rice flour
2 tsp orange peel powder
2 tsp green gram powder
A few drops of rose water
How to do
Add rice flour, orange peel powder, green gram powder in a bowl. Add a few drops of rose water into the bowl and blend all the ingredients well. Wet your face and neck and scrub this mixture on your face gently. Leave it on for 15 minutes. Later, rinse it off with cold water. This scrub also helps in removing excess oil produced on the skin.
