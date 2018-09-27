Amazing Ways To Remove Blackheads Using Rice Flour

Blackheads are one of the most common skin issues. When sebum gets accumulated on the skin, it leads to the formation of blackheads. Therefore, your skin needs to be exfoliated on a regular basis to prevent the dirt from getting accumulated. Exfoliation helps in removing the dead skin cells, thus making your skin clean and healthy.

Not treating the blackheads on time can also lead to other skin issues like acne, zits and pimples. We have here listed some natural ways to treat blackheads using rice powder.

Rice flour possesses properties that help in absorbing the excess oil from the surface of the skin. Thus it will help in getting rid of blackheads, acne and pimples. The anti-inflammatory properties of rice flour prevent any kind of inflammation on the skin.