How To Do Milk Facial At Home?

Taking proper care of the skin can prevent most of the skin issues like dark spots, acne, blackheads or whiteheads, blemishes, etc. And most of you must know the significance of facials to maintain a healthy and glowing skin.
We visit salons regularly and spend a pretty penny to get exotic facials done. But have you ever thought that you could do this at the comfort of your home with natural ingredients which are affordable? In fact, facials with natural ingredients do not have any side effects.
We all know the health benefits of milk. Just like how it benefits health, it also helps in enhancing beauty especially when it comes to skin. Being a rich source of vitamins and proteins, it helps in improving the health of skin tissues. Also the lactic acid in milk aids removing dead skin cells, resulting in a bright skin. In this article, we'll discuss the step-by-step process on how to do a facial with raw milk at home.
Step 1: Cleansing
Ingredients
1 tbsp raw milk
1 tbsp lemon juice
How to do
This step will help in deep cleansing the skin leaving the skin, squeaky clean. It also helps in getting rid of dark spots and dark circles, if you have them.
Mix together raw milk and fresh lemon juice. Apply this mixture on your face and gently massage in a circular motion with the help of your fingertips for 2-3 minutes. Let the mixture stay for 10-15 minutes. Later wash it off with normal water.
Step 2: Scrubbing
Ingredients
2 tbsp milk
1 tbsp red lentil powder
How to do
Scrubbing helps in removing the dead skin cells which make the skin look dull and dark. Regular exfoliation will lead to cleaner and brighter looking skin.
Blend red lentil powder and raw milk to make a smooth paste. Apply this on your face and gently scrub in a circular motion focusing on the 'T' zone. Also scrub this mixture on your neck. Leave it on for about 5 minutes and later rinse it off with normal water.
Step 3: Face Pack
Ingredients
1 tsp raw milk
A pinch of turmeric
How to do
This pack will make your skin look fresh and will give a natural glow to the skin. Mix together turmeric powder and raw milk. Apply a layer of this mixture on your face. Leave it on for 10 minutes and later rinse it off with normal water. Make sure you use very little turmeric. This is because turmeric gives a yellow hue to your skin which can be difficult to remove.
Step 4: Toning And Moisturising
Ingredients
1 tbsp raw milk
1 tbsp raw honey
How to do
In a clean bowl add raw milk and honey. Combine the ingredients to make a fine paste. Apply this on your face and massage gently. Use this for moisturising your skin. This would help in making the skin smooth and soft.
For a glowing, acne-free spotless skin, repeat this simple milk facial at least once a week.
