How Activated Charcoal Can Improve Your Skin

A skincare ingredient that most beauty enthusiasts and bloggers have fallen in love with is activated charcoal. Effective in dealing with a myriad of skin-related problems, this wonder ingredient deserves a spot in your beauty routine.
From drawing bacteria out of your skin to absorbing excess sebum, there are tons of incredible things that activated charcoal can do for your skin. Because of its many benefits, this skin care ingredient has been around since ages.
If you're yet to try this ingredient, then today's post is perfect for you. As, today at Boldsky, we've curated a list of ways in which activated charcoal can improve your skin.
Moreover, nowadays, activated charcoal is available in different forms. You can easily find activated charcoal powder, face wash with activated charcoal in it, masks in the beauty stores with activated charcoal, etc.
Either buy commercial products or create your own activated charcoal mask at home and include it in your skin care regimen to boost your skin's health and make it look gorgeous at all times.
So, read on to know more about the various ways in which this wonder ingredient can improve your skin.
1. Detoxifies The Skin
The presence of pollutants in the air can cause tons of problems for your skin. That is why it is essential to detoxify your skin on a weekly basis. And the best way to do that would be by using activated charcoal. Either, make a face mask at home or just get one from the beauty store to detoxify your skin.
2. Clears Up The Pores
Things like sebum, dirt, dead skin cells and toxins can block your pores and lead to troubling skin conditions. However, activated charcoal can penetrate into your skin and clear up the pores.
3. Treats Acne
The anti-inflammatory properties of activated charcoal make it a powerful remedy for acne and other related problems. And, weekly application of this ingredient can even keep unsightly acne breakouts at bay.
4. Absorbs Excess Oil
Excess oil can make your skin appear greasy and lead to various troubling skin conditions. With the help of activated charcoal, you can get rid of excess oil and help your skin appear fresh.
5. Eliminates Blackheads
Blackheads usually pop up on the T-zone of the face. To get rid of them, you can apply activated charcoal on the affected area. Try to use this method on a weekly basis to get a blackhead-free skin.
6. Improves Complexion
This is another way in which this remarkable ingredient can improve your skin. It can draw out the bacteria and dirt that make your skin appear lack-luster. Use it to help your skin achieve a bright and glowing complexion.
7. Gets Rid Of Whiteheads
Presence of whiteheads can make your skin appear bumpy and unhealthy. However, with the help of activated charcoal, you can eliminate whiteheads and get smooth skin within a matter of minutes.
8. Softens The Skin
Regular usage of makeup products, exposure to dirt and impurities, etc., can make your skin rough. But, with the help of activated charcoal, it is very much possible to improve the texture of the skin and make it soft and supple.
