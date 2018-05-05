15 Homemade Scrubs For Oily Skin You Must Try

Women all over the world have different skin types. While the skin type of an individual is determined by a number of factors (like heredity, skin care, the environment he or she lives in, etc.) the fact remains that those who have an oily skin are the ones who find it the hardest to maintain their skin.

Those who have a naturally oily skin are well aware of the fact that it is very difficult to choose a product (from the wide range of those available in the market) that does not cause their condition to worsen.

Thus, in a situation like that, the best thing that one can do is to do away with artificial products that have a lot of chemicals and rather opt for natural and organic scrubs to tackle oily skin. This article brings to you 15 such scrubs.

What is interesting to note here is the fact that most of the ingredients are easily available in the kitchen. Thus, you do not have to go heather and sketcher in preparation of the same. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and give your oily skin the respite from the summer heat that it so deserves.



1. Cucumber Scrub

• This is one of the easiest to prepare scrubs. Here, all you have to do is take a cucumber. You may either choose to grate it or mash it.

• Apply the same on your face by gently massaging it. The motion of the fingers should be in upward circular motion.

• Allow the same to stand on your face for about 5 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water. Repeat this process for about twice a week to get the best of results.

2. Red Lentils Scrub

• Add a pinch of turmeric powder to 2 teaspoons of red lentils (masoor dal) powder and mix it well.

• Add one or two teaspoons of yogurt to it and mix well. If you want, you can substitute yogurt with rosewater.

• Scrub your face with this for about 3 minutes, after which you can rinse it off with warm water.

3. Coffee Scrub

• Take a tablespoon of coffee grounds from freshly brewed coffee and mix it with a tablespoon of yogurt.

• Gently massage your face with this mixture and then allow the same to stand on your face for about five minutes.

• Rinse it with cold water and then pat yourself dry.

• In case you are someone who is allergic to dairy products, you can go ahead and replace the yogurt in this particular scrub with honey.

4. Lemon And Sugar Scrub

• To prepare this scrub, take a couple of teaspoons of brown sugar and add a few drops of honey and a teaspoon to it.

• Mix the aforementioned ingredients. While doing so, make sure you do not mix it too well, as doing so will result in the sugar getting melted and that is not something that we would want.

• Scrub your face with this mixture and then rinse it off with cold water.

• You can use a gentle moisturizer once all of it is done.



5. Tomato Scrub

• Take one small tomato and extract the juice out of it. Add a couple of teaspoons of sugar and prepare a coarse mixture out of it.

• Scrub your face, neck and shoulder with it for 5 minutes. After that, allow the scrub to remain for 5 more minutes before rinsing it off.

• This scrub is very effective for oily skin; but it may leave you feeling more dry than you would like to. Hence, it is a good idea to apply a gentle moisturizer after this.

6. Coconut Oil Scrub

• Add a teaspoon of sugar to a tablespoon of coconut oil and give it a stir.

• Apply this all over your face and neck while gently massaging the same in a circular motion.

• For the next 4 to 5 minutes, scrub your face with it and then rinse off the same with lukewarm water. Make sure you rinse it off well and no granules are left behind.

• The coconut oil that is used here keeps the excess oil production under check and helps to moisturize your skin in a befitting manner. The role of the coconut-sugar granules is to remove the dead skin cells from your skin.

7. Sugar scrub

• This is another scrub that is very easy to prepare. All that you have to do here is to mix a tablespoon of sugar and a teaspoon of honey into a coarse mixture.

• Apply the scrub all over the face and then rinse off the same after 5 minutes.

• Sugar granules exfoliate oily skin, which in turn removes excess oil from the skin. This not just reduces the chances of acne breakouts but also results in the skin being smoother.

8. Honey Scrub

• Take a tablespoon of honey, 2 tablespoons of ground almonds and half a teaspoon of lemon juice and mix it all together.

• Scrub your face with the mixture for about five minutes, after which you can wash it off with lukewarm water and pat yourself dry.

• A point that is to be noted here is the fact that the almonds should not be ground too finely. Leaving them a little coarse will allow better exfoliation.

9. Rice Scrub

• Take a tablespoon of ground rice, a tablespoon of honey and a pinch of baking soda and mix it all together. In case you do not have ground rice available, you can substitute the same with rice powder.

• Apply the paste all over your face and rinse it off after 5 minutes.

• This scrub is particularly suitable for women who have an oily skin texture but their skin type is basically sensitive.

10. Oatmeal Scrub

• Take a tablespoon of oatmeal, honey and yogurt in a bowl and mix the ingredients well.

• Apply the same on your face and neck and allow it to stand for 10 to 15 minutes.

• Once the period is over, dampen your fingers and start scrubbing in a circular motion. Continue doing so for the next 3 to 4 minutes.

• Rinse with cold water and pat yourself dry. You can go ahead and apply your moisturizer after that.

• In this scrub, you can substitute yogurt with rosewater, in case you are allergic to the same.

11. Papaya Scrub

• Take a piece of ripe papaya and prepare a puree of the same. You may choose to add a few drops of lemon juice to it.

• Apply this all over your face and pay due attention to the neck. Massage in circular motion for a few minutes before rinsing it off.

12. Green Tea Scrub

• Take two green tea bags and place it in a cup of hot water. Allow the water to cool down naturally. Once cooled, remove the tea bags.

• Take 2 tablespoons of the green tea decoction and to that add two tablespoons of sugar and a few drops of lemon juice. Make sure that the consistency of this mixture is same as that of a scrub. In order to achieve that, if needed, add some more green tea.

• Use a cotton pad to apply the same on your face and scrub it for about 4 minutes, after which you can rinse off the same with cold water.

13. Orange Peel Scrub

• Take a teaspoon of orange peel powder and to that add a pinch of turmeric.

• In order to get a grainy paste, add a tablespoon of honey. This will bind the powdered mixture together.

• Apply this paste on your face and scrub with it for about 10 minutes. This is a gentle scrub and is suited for women who have a sensitive skin.



14. Kiwi Fruit Scrub

• This scrub is highly effective because of the fact that the vitamin A and vitamin C that are present in abundance in kiwi are very good antioxidants and play a vital role in improving the texture of the skin.

• To prepare this scrub, take a kiwi and peel and mash the same.

• To the mashed kiwi, add a couple of teaspoons of sugar and 2 to 3 drops of sunflower or olive oil. Make sure that you mix it all well.

• Apply this mixture all over your face and neck and scrub it in an upward circular motion for 3 minutes.

• Leave the scrub on your face for some more minutes before rinsing it off.

15. Olive Oil And Sugar Scrub

• Add a teaspoon each of olive oil, honey and brown sugar and mix it all well to prepare the scrub.

• Gently, apply the same all over your face and let it stand for 5 minutes before you rinse it off and pat yourself dry.

• Use this scrub twice a week to obtain the best results.