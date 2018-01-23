Scrubbing is one beauty routine that often goes unappreciated - many of us do not even know why it is necessary. However, when we get a facial, foot spa or a nail spa done at an expensive salon, we can actually feel the skin glowing.

It is as if our skin died and was reborn again. Well, what do we know, it really was reborn! In fact, scrubbing is very essential for dry skin in winters.

So, let us figure out what scrubbing really is and how it helps bring out the natural glow of the skin. Scrubbing or exfoliation is the process of using a mechanical, chemical or organic scrubbing product to remove the topmost layer of the dead skin cells.

Scrubbing will make sure all the dead skin cells, which would otherwise clog pores and not allow the skin to breathe, are gotten rid of. Using a homemade scrub will cut down the cost of getting an expensive spa treatment done at a salon.

Homemade scrubs for dry skin in winters can be made keeping in mind what ingredients work best for each individual and also what one could be allergic to. Here are a few homemade scrubs for dry skin in winter.

1. Honey And Salt Scrub For Dry Skin In Winter

Winters are when we need to lock in the moisture and, honey being an emollient and a natural moisturizer, minimizes the effect of harsh winters on the skin.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp of Honey

2 tbsp of Sea Salt

3-4 drops of Essential Oil of choice (optional)

Process:

a) Mix the ingredients together in a cup and use on affected areas - skin, feet, hands, legs arms or the whole body

b) Use generous quantity and massage gently using circular motions

c) After a minute or so, wash off with water and a mild soap

Frequency Of Using Honey And Salt Scrub For Dry Skin In Winter:

This scrub can be used thrice a week

2. Coconut Oil And Granulated Sugar Scrub For Dry Skin In Winter

Coconut oil is one of Mother Nature's most potent gift for anyone looking for a one-stop skin care solution. Used in combination with granulated sugar, which is a natural exfoliant, this scrub both exfoliates and locks in the moisture, making this a very effective scrub for glowing skin.

Ingredients:

½ cup of Coconut Oil

½ cup of Granulated Sugar

Process:

a) Mix the ingredients till you form a coarse but homogeneous paste.

b) After having cleansed your skin, apply this paste and massage gently in circular motions, using the tips of your fingers.

c) Wash away with lukewarm water after a couple of minutes

Frequency Of Using Coconut Oil And Granulated Sugar Scrub For Dry Skin In Winter:

Try this scrub thrice a week for best results

3. Avocado And Almond Scrub For Dry Skin In Winter

Avocados and almonds are both rich in essential fatty acids - avocados are filled to the brim with omega-3 fatty acids, while almonds are one of the richest sources of vitamin E.

Ingredients:

1 ripe Avocado, mashed

1/3rd cup of ground Almonds

¾th cup of ground Oatmeal

Process:

a) Mix together all the ingredients and till they are well combined

b) Rub all over the affected areas and massage gently in circular motions

c) Make sure to rinse thoroughly after a few minutes

Frequency Of Using Avocado And Almond Scrub For Dry Skin In Winter:

Use this scrub twice a week for best results

4. Ground Coffee Scrub For Dry Skin In Winter

Rich in caffeine and antioxidants, scrubbing with ground coffee does to the skin what drinking coffee does to our minds - wake up with a jolt. Tired, dull skin will be instantly rejuvenated and refreshed! This is, in fact, one of the best and more widely used homemade body scrubs.

Ingredients:

¼th cup of Ground Coffee

¼th cup of Sugar

2 tbsp of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3 capsules of Vitamin E Oil

Process:

a) Mix together all the ingredients till you get a coarse paste

b) Cleanse your skin and apply this paste, massaging in a circular motion for a minute or two on each part

c) Use lukewarm water to rinse it off

Frequency Of Using Ground Coffee Scrub For Dry Skin In Winters:

For best results, use this scrub thrice a week

5. Epsom Salt Body Scrub For Dry Skin In Winter

Epsom salt, owing to its slightly coarse texture, is one of the best exfoliants known to mankind. It is also anti-inflammatory and relieves soreness and is known to smoothen rough skin.

Ingredients:

1 cup of Epsom Salt

3 drops of Jojoba Oil

2 drops of Essential Oil of choice

Process:

a) Mix together all the ingredients and till they are well combined

b) Rub all over the affected areas and massage gently in circular motions

c) Make sure to rinse thoroughly after a few minutes

Frequency Of Using Epsom Salt Scrub For Dry Skin In Winters:

For best results, use this scrub twice a week

6. Yogurt Scrub For Dry Skin In Winter

People with dry skin are advised not to exfoliate too often, but sometimes, irrespective of it, exfoliation is needed. In such cases, a yogurt scrub is ideal because yogurt will seal in the moisture.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp of Yogurt

¼th cup of Olive Oil

1 tsp of Honey

3 tbsp of Granulated Sugar

Process:

a) Mix together all the ingredients and till they are well combined

b) Rub all over the affected areas and massage gently in circular motions

c) Make sure to rinse thoroughly after a few minutes

Frequency Of Using Yogurt Scrub For Dry Skin In Winters

For best results, use this scrub thrice a week

7. Oatmeal Scrub For Dry Skin In Winter

Oatmeal is one of the most widely used natural exfoliants and it also rejuvenates tired or sore skin. This is an easy-to-prepare homemade body scrub that can lift your spirits instantly.

Ingredients:

½ cup of Oatmeal

½ cup of Brown Sugar

½ cup of Raw Honey

¼th cup of Jojoba Oil

2 drops of Lavender Essential Oil

4 drops of Geranium Essential Oil

Process:

a) Grind the dry ingredients into a coarse powder and combine with the other wet ingredients till homogenized

b) Apply this paste on cleansed parts of your body and massage gently for a couple of minutes in circular motions

c) Use lukewarm water to rinse it off

Frequency Of Using Oatmeal Scrub For Dry Skin In Winters:

For best results, use this scrub twice a week

8. Turmeric Scrub For Dry Skin In Winters

Loaded with antibacterial and antiseptic properties, the turmeric body scrub will heal acne and acne marks, leaving you with clear, and even-toned skin. All of the ingredients have been used for centuries in our country, making this a potent remedy.

Ingredients:

1 cup of Sugar

2 tsp of Turmeric Powder

1½ cups of Coconut Oil

Process:

a) Combine all the ingredients to form a coarse paste

b) Apply this paste on the cleansed parts of your body and massage gently for a couple of minutes in circular motions

c) Use lukewarm water to rinse it off

Frequency Of Using Turmeric Scrub For Dry Skin In Winters:

For best results, use this scrub thrice a week

9. Vanilla And Sugar Scrub For Dry Skin In Winter

This scrub is excellent for someone who has sensitive skin and cannot use harsh substances.

Ingredients:

1½ cups of Brown Sugar

1 cup of Table Sugar

1 tbsp of pure Vanilla Extract

1 cup of Olive Oil

Process:

a) Combine all the ingredients to form a coarse paste

b) Apply this paste on cleansed parts of your body and massage gently for a couple of minutes in circular motions

c) Use lukewarm water to rinse it off

Frequency Of Using Vanilla And Sugar Scrub For Dry Skin In Winters:

For best results, use this scrub thrice a week

10. Lemon And Sugar Scrub For Dry Skin In Winter

Lemon being a rich source of vitamin C boosts the production of collagen, which helps in fading fine lines and wrinkles. This is not just an excellent scrub for glowing skin, it is also useful for age defying.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of Sugar

1 tbsp of Honey

Juice of 1 Lemon

Process:

a) Combine the ingredients to form a coarse paste

b) Apply this paste on cleansed parts of your body and massage it gently for a couple of minutes in circular motions

c) Use lukewarm water to rinse it off

Frequency Of Using Lemon And Sugar Scrub For Dry Skin In Winters:

For best results, use this scrub twice a week

11. Olive Oil And Brown Sugar Scrub For Dry Skin In Winter

Another moisture-locking scrub for sensitive skin can be made with olive oil and brown sugar. This is a really easy-to-make homemade body scrub.

Ingredients:

½ cup of Olive Oil

1 cup of Brown Sugar

10 drops of Peppermint Essential Oil (optional)

Process:

a) Combine the ingredients to form a coarse paste

b) Apply this paste on cleansed parts of your body and massage gently for a couple of minutes in circular motions

c) Use lukewarm water to rinse it off

Frequency Of Using Olive Oil And Brown Sugar Scrub For Dry Skin In Winters:

For best results, use this scrub thrice a week

12. Orange Peel Scrub For Dry Skin In Winter

Oranges are found in abundance during winters. It is not only the fruit, but also the peel that is beneficial for the skin, with its high concentration of vitamin C. The added advantage of aloe vera gel makes this an excellent scrub for glowing skin.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp of Orange Peel Powder

1 tbsp of Aloe Vera Gel

2 tbsp of Honey

Process:

a) Combine the ingredients to form a coarse paste

b) Apply this paste on the cleansed parts of your body and massage gently for a couple of minutes in circular motions

c) Use lukewarm water to rinse it off

Frequency Of Using Orange Peel Scrub For Dry Skin In Winters:

For best results, use this scrub twice a week

13. Tea Tree Oil Scrub For Dry Skin In Winter

Tea tree oil is a mild sunblock and is also capable of reducing damage to the skin by the sun and getting rid of the tan lines. This homemade body scrub is ideal for sensitive skin.

Ingredients:

6-7 drops of Tea Tree Oil

1 tbsp of Sea Salt

1 tsp of Baking Soda

Process:

a) Combine the ingredients to form a coarse paste

b) Apply this paste on the cleansed parts of your body and massage gently for a couple of minutes in circular motions

c) Use lukewarm water to rinse it off

Frequency Of Using Tea Tree Oil Scrub For Dry Skin In Winters:

For best results, use this scrub thrice a week

14. Lemongrass Powder Scrub For Dry Skin In Winter

This scrub is packed with the anti-bacterial properties of lemongrass. It also has a natural moisturizer and miracle cure in the form of coconut oil, making it an excellent homemade body scrub for all skin types.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of Lemongrass Powder

4 tbsp of Virgin Coconut Oil

1 tbsp of Honey

Process:

a) Combine the ingredients to form a coarse paste

b) Apply this paste on the cleansed parts of your body and massage gently for a couple of minutes in circular motions

c) Use lukewarm water to rinse it off

Frequency Of Using Lemongrass Scrub For Dry Skin In Winters:

For best results, use this scrub thrice a week

15. Green Tea And Honey Scrub For Dry Skin In Winter

This scrub is infused with the antioxidants that green tea is rich in. The presence of a natural emollient like honey makes it an excellent scrub for glowing skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp of strongly brewed Green Tea

1 tbsp of Sugar

1 tbsp of Honey

Process:

a) Combine the ingredients to form a coarse paste

b) Apply this paste on the cleansed parts of your body and massage gently for a couple of minutes in circular motions

c) Use lukewarm water to rinse it off

Frequency Of Using Green Tea And Honey Scrub For Dry Skin In Winters:

For best results, use this scrub twice a week