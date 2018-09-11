Subscribe to Boldsky
Homemade Overnight Masks To Rejuvenate The Skin

By

We would all love to wake up to soft and supple skin that we all dream of, isn't it? But you cannot achieve it just by thinking about it. It's time to give a treat to your skin on a daily basis. And this means it won't take your time from the day. We have compiled a list of masks that you can use at night and these will give you overnight results. Yes, you heard that right.

Overnight Masks To Rejuvenate The Skin

These masks are for those who do not get the time to pamper their skin during the day due to their hectic schedule. Pamper your skin overnight and rejuvenate it with these natural masks that are made for all skin types. Try these masks as per the instructions on a regular basis for faster results.

Array

Turmeric And Milk Mask

Ingredients

  • 1-2 tbsp turmeric powder
  • 2-3 tbsp milk

How to do

Make a paste by mixing turmeric powder and milk. Apply this on your face with a brush and leave it overnight. Next day morning, you can wash it off using cold water and pat dry. Finally massage your skin gently with a moisturiser. Repeat this 3-4 times in a week.

Array

Egg White Mask

Ingredient

  • 1 egg

How to do

Separate egg white from an egg and whisk it to make it smooth and soft. Apply a layer of this with the help of a brush and leave it overnight. Wash it off in cold water the next day morning. Do not use warm water because the egg might cook. You can use this remedy 2-3 times in a week for better results.

Array

Aloe Vera And Vitamin E Mask

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp aloe vera gel
  • 2 Vitamin E capsules

How to do

Cut a fresh aloe vera leaf and scoop out the fresh gel from it. Squeeze out the oil from the vitamin E oil capsule into the aloe vera gel. Combine both the ingredients well. Apply this on your face and gently massage in a circular motion for 2-3 minutes and leave it overnight. Next day morning rinse it off in normal water. Repeat this 2-3 times in a week.

Array

Coconut And Tea Tree Oil Mask

Ingredients

  • Coconut oil
  • Few drops of tea tree oil

How to do

Mix coconut oil and tea tree oil. Apply this on your face and gently massage and leave it overnight.
Let the skin absorb the oil completely. Wash it off next day morning. Use this remedy 3-4 times in a week for faster and better results.

Array

Tomato And Honey Mask

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp tomato juice
  • 1 tbsp honey

How to do

Cut the tomato into small pieces and mash them to take out the juice from it. Add raw honey into the tomato juice and mix both the ingredients well. Apply this on your face and leave it overnight. Next day morning wash your face with normal water. Repeat this 2-3 times in a week.

Array

Lemon And Honey Mask

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp honey

How to do

Mix together lemon juice and raw honey. Apply this mixture on your face and neck and leave it overnight. Apply the mixture with the help of a cotton ball on your face. You can wash it off next day morning in warm water. Repeat this 3-4 times in a weak.

