Homemade Blueberry Face Masks

Blueberry which is seen rarely in India are rich in Vitamin A and C and is a good source of antioxidants. Just like how it benefits our health when consumed, it also benefits our skin incredibly when used externally.

Blueberry is a miracle fruit that can help in solving many skin related issues like blemishes, pimples, acne and uneven skin tone.

how to get a radiant skin

Along with these blueberries helps in reducing the oil level on the skin which helps in maintaining a clean and healthier skin.
In this article let us see how blueberries benefits our skin when applied in the form of a mask.

Blueberry And Yogurt Face Mask

Ingredients

  • 5-6 Blueberries
  • Greek Yogurt

How To Prepare?

1. First, wash the blueberries in fresh water and blend them to make a paste.
2. Next, add the blueberry paste in to Greek Yogurt.
3. Apply an even layer of this mask on cleansed face.
4. Leave it on for 20 minutes and wash it off in cold water.

Blueberry And Lemon Face Mask

Ingredients

  • 3-4 Blueberries
  • Oats
  • 2-3 Almonds
  • Lemon Juice

How To Prepare?

1. First, blend the oatmeal and almonds to get a fine powder.
2. Add the powdered almond and oats in a clean bowl.
3. Next clean the blueberries and blend them to make a thick paste.
4. Add the blueberry paste in to the powdered oats and almonds and mix them well.
5. Finally, cut slice a lemon and squeeze a few drops of lemon juice in to the mixture.
6. Mix all the ingredients together and apply it evenly on cleansed face.
7. Leave the mask on for 15 minutes and rinse it off in lukewarm water. This face mask suits best for oily skin.

Blueberry And Turmeric Face Mask

Ingredients

  • 5-6 Blueberries
  • A pinch of turmeric
  • A few drops of lemon juice

How To Prepare?

1. Mash the blueberries to form a paste.
2. Add a few drops of freshly squeezed lemon juice in to it.
3. Next, add a pinch of turmeric and mix them well. Make sure that you do not add more turmeric since it gives a yellow texture to your skin.

4. Apply this mixture on your face and wait for 20 minutes.
5. After 20 minutes rinse it off in lukewarm water.

Blueberry And Aloe Vera Mask

This mask works best in removing under-eye circles.

Ingredients

  • Blueberries
  • Aloe Vera Leaf

How To Prepare?

1. Take a fresh aloe vera leaf.
2. Cut open it and scoop out the gel from it.
3. Now add these to cold blueberries and blend them together to form a paste.
4. Now apply this under your eyes and let it stay for some time.
5. Later rinse it off with warm water.

Blueberry, Honey And Olive Oil Mask

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup of Blueberries
  • 1 tbsp Olive oil
  • 1 tbsp Honey

How To Prepare?

1. Add ¼ cup of blueberries, 1 tbsp olive oil and and 1 tbsp honey in a blender.
2. Blend them together to make a thick paste.
3. Apply this paste evenly on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes.
4. After 20 minutes rinse it off in lukewarm water.
5. This blueberry mask helps in nourishing the skin.

Blueberry Mask For Anti Aging

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup of Blueberries
  • ¼ tsp Aloe vera gel
  • ¼ tsp Olive oil
  • ¼ tsp Honey

How To Prepare?

1. First, blend all the above ingredients and make a thick paste.
2. Now, apply this paste on your face evenly and let it stay for 20 minutes.
3. After 20 minutes rinse it off in lukewarm water.
4. You can use this remedy once in two weeks to get rid of wrinkles, dark spots and pigmentation caused by aging on the skin.

