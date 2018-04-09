DIY Effective Skin Tightening Remedies At Home

As a result of ageing, skin tends to start to sag and lose its elasticity. This is nothing to be worried about, as it happens to everyone. Sometimes, it happens a lot earlier than we expect it to happen, due to many factors, like stress, not enough sleep and lifestyle issues like eating unhealthy.

At such times, it can be worrying when the skin starts to get loose before time. While it is suggested that you invest in an anti-ageing cream just in your mid-twenties, there are some home remedies you can try out, along with the creams.

The skin begins to show the signs of ageing around the age of 25 for most people, so it is a good idea to start using a product targeted for ageing. These products will mostly contain some form of retinoids. Ageing happens when the skin slows down the production of collagen. A major cause for this is the skin losing hydration or water. Drinking more water can help slow down the ageing process.

Areas like the under-eye area and around the mouth are the first to show the signs of ageing. Try out these home remedies to slow down the ageing process. The key here is to keep the skin as well hydrated as possible.

1. Cucumber Juice:

Cucumber juice is well known as a natural astringent, meaning it will help tone the skin and reduce the size of the pores. It also refreshes the skin and keeps it well hydrated and supple. Use cucumber juice on your face, using a cotton ball right after you cleanse your face. Do this every day. You can even replace your toner with this natural alternative.

2. Banana:

Bananas are often used in treating dry skin. Since skin getting saggy happens mostly due to dryness, bananas can be used for skin tightening. Mash a ripe banana and apply it all over your face. Keep it on for at least fifteen minutes for your skin to soak up the moisture from the bananas. You can do this anytime your skin feels too dry and painful.

3. Milk:

The lactic acid in milk is great for skin tightening and even getting rid of pigmentation, as it brightens the skin. Along with that, milk is a great source of moisture for the skin. For this remedy, you can make ice cubes of milk and rub these on your face before going to bed. Along with tightening your skin, this will give a refreshing sensation to the skin and even close up any pores.

4. Castor Oil:

Castor oil has essential fatty acids that penetrate deep into the skin. This is a very rich and thick oil, so if that bothers you, be sure to mix it with some other oil like coconut oil, to apply it. Massage the oil into your skin and keep it on when you go to bed, for best results.

5. Vitamin E Oil:

Vitamin E is very important for good skin. It provides the skin with hydration and even lightens dark spots. For this, pierce two vitamin E capsules and apply the oil from these onto your face. Massage it well, so that the oil is absorbed by the skin. Leave this on overnight, and wake up to skin that is plump, supple and tight.

6. Almond Oil:

Almond oil is a great source of vitamin E, so it is good for those people who are not comfortable using pure vitamin E oil on their faces. This oil can also be left on overnight after massaging on the skin.

7. Aloe Vera Gel:

This remedy is great for people with sensitive skin, as there is no way that your skin will react to the gentle effect of aloe vera gel. This gel provides the skin with mild hydration, while soothing the skin as well. It can be applied at any time of the day as a face moisturiser.