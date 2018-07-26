Your feet can speak a lot about your personality. Just like the way you take care of our face and other parts of the body, pampering your feet is also very important.

The skin on your feet begins to peel off when it is too dry. To add on to this discomfort, you may even experience pain and itchiness. Negligence in maintaining the hygiene of your feet also increases the chances of skin peeling from your feet.

It is to be understood that your feet mainly becomes dry due to lack of moisture and proper hydration. Also dead skin cells that get accumulated on the feet can make your skin look dull and dry as a result of which the skin on the feet starts peeling off.

Timely treatment for peeling skin on feet helps in preventing serious issues like the athlete's foot. This is a fungal infection that spreads on the skin of the foot, even to the toenails and hands. So it is important to give enough attention to drying feet. Let's have a look at what they are.

Home Remedies To Treat Peeling Skin On Your Feet

1. Aloe vera

2. Oatmeal

3. Lemon

4. Glycerine

5. Banana

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is known for its healing properties. The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties in aloe vera make it perfect to treat any skin infections and hydrate the skin.

Also Read: How To Clean Your Feet? Easy Tips You Could Follow

All you need to do is mix together 2 tbsp aloe vera gel and a few drops of Vitamin E oil. Apply this mixture on the affected area and leave it on until it dries. Rinse it off in lukewarm water later. You can repeat this remedy 2 to 3 times in a week regularly for 3 weeks to see the results.

Apart from this alternatively you can apply aloe vera gel on your feet before going to bed everyday and leave it overnight. Wash it off next day morning.

Oatmeal

Along with moisturising the skin, oatmeal also helps in removing the accumulated dead skin cells from the skin thus keeping it healthy and soft.

First blend 2 tbsp of oatmeal to make a fine powder. Add a few drops of rose water enough to make a paste. Apply this scrub gently on the affected area and massage it in a circular motion. Let it stay for 10 minutes and later rinse it off in normal water.

Lemon

We all know that lemon contains Vitamin C and it helps in removing the dead skin cells and protecting the skin from any kind of infection or inflammation. At the same time it also improves the skin tone.

There are two ways in which you can use lemon to treat peeling skin on your feet.

One way is to squeeze the juice of one lemon in a tub filled with lukewarm water and soaking your feet in it. Soak it for about 10-15 minutes and gently scrub with a soft loofah and rinse it off in normal water. Pat dry and apply some moisturiser.

Another alternative is to mix together 2 to 3 tbsp of lemon juice and 1 tsp petroleum jelly. Apply this mixture on your feet and gently massage on the affected area. Do this before going to bed everyday and cover it with a socks and leave it overnight. It is recommended not to use this remedy if you have any open cuts or wounds.

Glycerine

Glycerine is another ingredient that helps in treating peeling skin. Its hydrating properties helps in balancing the moisture of the skin.

All you need for this remedy is 1 tbsp glycerine, 1 tbp lemon juice, 1 tsp rose water and 3 tbsp sea salt. Mix all the ingredients well and gently scrub this mixture on the affected area. After few minutes wash it off in cold water. Use this remedy once everyday for faster and better results.

You can also mix together 1 tbsp glycerine and 1 tsp rose water and apply it on your feet. Leave the mixture on for about 20 minutes and rinse it off in lukewarm water later. This remedy can be used twice everyday.

Banana

Banana contains Vitamin A, B and C that helps in hydrating the skin.

Mash a ripe banana to make a smooth paste and apply it on the affected area. Let it stay for 10 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water. Repeat this remedy twice every week.