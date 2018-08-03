Home Remedies To Treat Solar Lentigo/ Liver Spots

Solar lentigo or otherwise called liver spots are brown/black patches seen on the skin when it is overexposed to the harmful UV rays of the sun. This can cause uneven skin tone and can also affect our skin in many other ways.

Solar lentigo leads to peeling and swelling of the skin. So before it gets worse, it is better to treat them at the earlier stages. Do not worry, we have all the natural remedies that will help you in treating this right here. These remedies have been used by our ancestors for a perfect sun-protected skin.

Let us see what these remedies are and how you can use them to effectively get rid of solar lentigo or liver spots.

Lemon Juice And Yogurt

The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of these ingredients help in healing the skin.

Add 1 tbsp of plain yogurt in a bowl. Cut slice a lemon and squeeze a few drops of lemon into the yogurt and mix both the ingredients well. Apply this mixture on the affected area and leave it on for 15 minutes and later rinse it off.

Baking Soda

Baking soda works effectively in removing solar lentigo. This is one of the easiest remedies to try out.

Mix together baking soda and water to make a paste. Use this pack to apply it on the infected area. Gently scrub it in a circular motion and let it stay for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes rinse it off with normal water.

You can use this remedy regularly for better results.

Castor Oil

Castor oil is another option that can help you to get rid of these solar lentigos quite efficiently.

All you have to do is to take some castor oil in your hand and massage it gently on the affected area. Do this every day in the morning and evening before going to bed for 3 weeks continuously and you will be amazed to see the results.

Apple Cider Vinegar

This solution will not only help in getting rid of solar lentigo but also will help in getting the glow of the skin back.

Take 1 portion of apple cider vinegar and dilute it in some water and mix it well. Now dip a cotton ball/pad into the vinegar solution and apply it on the affected area and let it stay for 20 minutes. Repeat this once in every day preferably before going to bed.

Buttermilk

Buttermilk contains lactic acid that has brightening properties and the ability to exfoliate the skin by removing dead skin cells. This is one of the remedies that work the fastest in getting rid of such solar lentigos.

All you need to do is to soak cotton balls in the buttermilk. After 5 minutes take these soaked cotton balls and apply it on the affected area. Wash it off with normal water after 15 minutes.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera, generally known as a healer, contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that will heal any kind of infections and allergies that will help you to get rid of solar lentigos or liver spots.

Take a fresh aloe vera leaf and peel off the skin. Scoop out the fresh aloe vera gel from it. If you do not have aloe vera leaf you can also use ready-made aloe vera gel available in the market. Apply the aloe vera gel on the infected area and gently massage at least twice every day preferably in the morning and at night before you go to bed. Continue this remedy for a few weeks until you notice the difference.

Chickpeas

Next remedy for treating solar lentigos effectively using home ingredients is chickpeas.

Take some chickpeas and blend them in a blender. Add a few drops of water to the chickpeas powder to make a paste. Apply it on the area which is affected and leave it until it dries. After it dries scrub it off in a circular motion using cold water. Use this remedy regularly of you want to get rid of solar lentigo permanently.