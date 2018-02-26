Treating Age Spots With Home Remedies

1. Lemon Juice:

The citric acid in lemon juice helps break down skin cells. It removes the top layer of the skin and gives way to newer skin. Lemon is known as the best natural bleaching agent for this reason. For this, take some lemon juice and apply it on the areas where you have age spots. Leave it on till it dries, and then remove it using water. It is best not to go out in the sun after doing this treatment.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar:

Apple cider vinegar is an ingredient that has alpha-hydroxy acids. These acids can be found in many high-end cosmetics and skincare products. One thing to keep in mind is that it is natural to experience some stinging and redness when you use it for the first few times. For this, mix one part apple cider vinegar with two parts honey and apply it all over your face, paying specific attention to the places where you have the spots. Do this every day to see a difference.

3. Castor Oil:

The antioxidants in castor oil make it a perfect way to deal with age spots. For this, apply some castor oil by massaging it on to the affected area. Leave it on for a few hours and then wash it off with a regular face wash. Do this every day to help fade your age spots.

4. Milk:

Milk is a very gentle ingredient to help get rid of age spots. It contains lactic acid, which can be found in many peels that are available in the markets today. This is really good for people who have a sensitive skin. It gently removes the dead skin cells, without making the skin turn red or stinging it. It even keeps the skin well moisturised.

5. Tomato Juice:

Tomato juice has a similar effect as that of lemon juice, but it is a lot gentler on the skin than lemon juice because it has a lower concentration of citric acid. You can apply this very easily. All you need to do is cut slices of tomato and then apply this on your skin. Let the juice get absorbed by your skin and then wash it off with cold water. This treatment is gentle enough to be used every day. This is something you can do even after a sun burn because of the cooling effect it gives to the skin.

6. Vitamin E Oil:

Vitamin E oil helps reduce spots and pigmentation. For this, all you need to do is pierce a few capsules of vitamin E, and apply the oil from this on the areas where you have spots. This oil is really good for all kinds of spots, including acne marks, hyper pigmentation and even for dark circles. Be careful not to put it on skin that is already broken out, as this may cause a reaction to occur.

7. Turmeric:

Turmeric is the best skincare spice so far. Mix it with a little rosewater and apply it to those areas where the pigmentation is strongest. Do this every day and you will see your skin turning lighter.

We hope you use these home remedies to get rid of age spots and that they help you out.