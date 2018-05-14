Here's Why You Should Try Olive Oil For Skin Care

Olive oil is popular for its nutritional value and health benefits, and we are all aware of that. But, not many of us have complete knowledge of how olive oil helps in skin care. Olive oil is the closest to match the chemical structure of the natural oils in our skin, and hence it offers immense benefits when used topically.

Apart from providing a healthy glowing skin, it helps fight various skin issues, including blackheads and whiteheads.

Here's how olive oil can help you in skin care.

Moisturizes the skin

The biggest use of olive oil for skin care is that it is an intense moisturizer. Olive oil is great in softening, moisturizing and soothing the skin. To soften dry skin on your elbows and feet, gently massage a small amount of olive oil on the skin. It is great for treatment of extra-dry skin, which makes it the ideal choice for eczema and other dry skin problems. When using olive oil as a moisturizer, massage it on to the skin that is still slightly damp, so that the remaining water on your skin can help in keeping it from feeling greasy.

Prevents ageing of skin

Olive oil is highly rich in antioxidants like 'oleic acid' and 'squalene' that protect the skin from harmful free radicals, which otherwise hastens skin ageing. Extra virgin olive oil, in particular, contains several skin-friendly substances, including antioxidants that help in maintaining skin elasticity.

Exfoliates skin

Olive oil is useful in skin exfoliation. Just mix 1 tablespoon of olive oil with natural sea salt, and gently rub this mixture over the skin. The mild abrasive qualities of sea salt when combined together with deep, penetrating action of the oil removes dead skin cells, adding a glow to the skin.

Gives a clear complexion

Olive oil naturally repairs the skin cells. The presence of vitamin E, polyphenols and flavonoids improves skin cell turnover offering a healthy glowing skin from within. It also fades away pimple marks and other scars, helping to keep your skin blemish-free.

Treats skin tan

The antioxidants Vitamins A and Vitamin E help repair the damage caused to the skin from exposure to the harmful sun rays and other pollutants.

Cures blackheads and whiteheads

Olive oil works as a natural cure for blackheads and whiteheads, unclogging the pores by absorbing the accumulated impurities, thereby taking care of whiteheads and blackheads.

Treats diaper-rash

Olive oil is gentle and safe for both babies and adults. It is gentle enough to be used on the baby's sensitive skin and is a moisturizing remedy for cradle cap too.

Repairs cracked heel

Being a good moisturizer, olive oil provides sufficient moisture for split, rough heels to heal. After exfoliating with a pumice stone, apply olive oil to the feet.

Prevents skin infection

Olive oil is antimicrobial and hence can treat skin infections protecting from variety of fungi and bacteria.

Reduces inflammation

Given the anti-inflammatory properties of olive oil, it helps in treating internal and external inflammations of the body.

Used for general beauty care

Olive oil is also used as an ingredient in homemade facial masks. It is also used for nail and cuticle care, as a makeup remover and for hair care. Surprisingly, it is said that even men use olive oil as an excellent aftershave, due to its refreshing qualities.

Precautions when using olive oil for skin care:

• Olive oil is generally heavy in nature and may not be easily absorbed by the skin. When using it for moisturizing purpose, massage it when the skin is still damp, so that the water on your skin can help in keeping it from feeling greasy. Wipe off any excess oil to prevent the clogging of pores.

• Quality of the oil is very important when using olive oil for skin care. Always use a high-quality product that is devoid of chemicals or additives. Ensure that you do not use oil blends and use pure olive oil to achieve the desired results.

• Before using olive oil on your face, do a patch test on a small part of your skin first, as at times, if the oil is exposed to excessive heat or light during transportation, the quality of oil can be affected.

• Do not use olive oil if you have an oily skin or an acne problem. Olive oil is best used regularly on your body. When using it for the face, it is best to use it for a maximum of twice or thrice in a week.

So, do you use olive oil for skin care? If so, please share your tips or suggestions with us.