Gram Flour (Besan) Remedies For Oily Skin

Oily skin is caused due to the excess production of sebum within the skin pores. And when these pores get clogged, it leads to skin issues like acne, pimples and other skin problems. Also, oily skin is something which can turn out to be a difficult thing to manage. Sometimes even wearing make-up would be so difficult on these skin types.
Trying out moisturizers and face washes specially designed for oily skin may not work all the time. So here we are here to discuss some remedies for oily skin using a very basic ingredient i.e., gram flour or besan as we call it.
The natural alkaline properties of besan help in maintaining the pH balance of the skin. It also acts as a cleanser that removes the extra oil and dead skin cells on the skin.
Besan And Turmeric
Turmeric is a cleansing agent that helps in removing the impurities from the skin and controls the excess oil production.
All you need to do is add 1 tbsp besan and 1 tsp turmeric in a bowl. Make a paste of the same by adding a few drops of water. Mix all the ingredients well. Apply this mask on your face evenly. Let it dry on its own and then rinse it off with normal water. This remedy works best if used thrice a week.
Besan And Curd Face Pack
The lactic acid present in curd is known to prevent clogged pores which ultimately could give you clear skin.
In a bowl, add 2 to 3 tbsp of curd and whisk it well. Add about 2 tbsp of gram flour and whisk the ingredients once more to make a smooth mask. Clean your face and then apply this face mask. Wait for 15-20 minutes and then rinse it off with lukewarm water. Follow this remedy once in two days.
Besan And Sugar Scrub
The glycolic acid in sugar can help in getting rid of dead skin cells. When combined with besan it helps in cleaning out the clogged pores.
Mix 2 tbsp of besan in a bowl and add some water into the bowl to make a paste. Finally, add 1 tbsp of sugar in a bowl. Combine all the ingredients and apply it on a cleansed face. Scrub it in a circular motion and leave it on for 5-8 minutes. Later rinse it off with normal water.
Besan And Tomato Pack
Tomato acts as a natural exfoliant on the skin. It also contains salicylic acid which is known to balance the pH of the skin and remove impurities.
First, take a medium-sized tomato and mash it to make a smooth paste. Add about 1-2 tbsp of besan and mix the ingredients well enough to make a thick paste. Start applying the same on your face and let it dry. Later wash it off with normal water.
Besan And Milk
Milk has alpha hydroxy acid that enables deep cleansing of clogged pores on the skin thus removing all the impurities on the skin.
In a clean bowl, add 2 tbsp of besan. Next, add enough raw milk to make a paste. Apply an even layer of this paste and leave it on for 20-30 minutes. After 30 minutes rinse it off with lukewarm water. Continue doing this at least once every week.