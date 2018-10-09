Gram Flour (Besan) Remedies For Oily Skin

Oily skin is caused due to the excess production of sebum within the skin pores. And when these pores get clogged, it leads to skin issues like acne, pimples and other skin problems. Also, oily skin is something which can turn out to be a difficult thing to manage. Sometimes even wearing make-up would be so difficult on these skin types.

Trying out moisturizers and face washes specially designed for oily skin may not work all the time. So here we are here to discuss some remedies for oily skin using a very basic ingredient i.e., gram flour or besan as we call it.

The natural alkaline properties of besan help in maintaining the pH balance of the skin. It also acts as a cleanser that removes the extra oil and dead skin cells on the skin.