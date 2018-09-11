Does Gram Flour Help In Removing Dark Spots?

Dark spots, acne scars and pimples are some common skin problems that we all face. Usually, dark spots are caused by dead skin cells that accumulate on the skin which makes the skin look dull and lifeless. These patches and dark spots on the skin will lead to an uneven tone.

Home remedies can help you in treating these skin issues effectively. One such ingredient that will help in treating dark spots on your skin is gram flour. Gram flour or besan is something that is very commonly used in most of the Indian dishes. The beauty benefits of gram flour are widely known, whether it is for hair or the skin.

Rich in proteins, gram flour helps in treating the dullness and dark spots on the skin. It contains minerals and vitamin A and B that will help in keeping the skin healthy. It also promotes the production of collagen that will make your skin firm and brighter.