Does Gram Flour Help In Removing Dark Spots?

Dark spots, acne scars and pimples are some common skin problems that we all face. Usually, dark spots are caused by dead skin cells that accumulate on the skin which makes the skin look dull and lifeless. These patches and dark spots on the skin will lead to an uneven tone.

Home remedies can help you in treating these skin issues effectively. One such ingredient that will help in treating dark spots on your skin is gram flour. Gram flour or besan is something that is very commonly used in most of the Indian dishes. The beauty benefits of gram flour are widely known, whether it is for hair or the skin.

Does Gram Flour Help In Removing Dark Spots

Rich in proteins, gram flour helps in treating the dullness and dark spots on the skin. It contains minerals and vitamin A and B that will help in keeping the skin healthy. It also promotes the production of collagen that will make your skin firm and brighter.

Gram Flour And Tomato Juice

The antioxidants in tomato juice helpin improving the complexion of the skin. Gram flour, when combined with tomato juice, helps in getting rid of dark spots.

Ingredients

  • 3 tsp gram flour
  • 3 tsp tomato juice
  • ¼ tsp cinnamon powder

How to do

In a bowl, mix together gram flour, tomato juice and cinnamon powder. Apply this on your face and leave it on for 20-25 minutes. Later rinse it off with normal water and pat dry. You can use this remedy every day to get a clear skin.

Gram Flour, Yogurt And Milk

If you have dry skin, then this pack will work for you. The lactic acid contained in milk and curd helps in treating dark spots.

Ingredients

  • 2 tsp gram flour
  • 2 tsp raw milk
  • 1 tsp yogurt
  • A pinch of turmeric powder

How to do

Mix together gram flour, raw milk, yogurt and a pinch of turmeric. If the pack is too tight you can add a few drops of water. Apply this mask evenly on your face with the help of a brush. Leave it on for about 25 minutes. Later rinse it off with cold water.

Gram Flour And Papaya

Papaya contains vitamin A and C and minerals that will give a glowing skin. It also possesses anti-microbial properties that will help with acne and dark spots.

Ingredients

  • 2 tsp mashed papaya
  • 2 tsp gram flour
  • 1 tsp lemon juice

How to do

Take the mashed papaya in a bowl and add gram flour and fresh lemon juice into it and mix all the ingredients well. Apply this on your face and let it stay for 20-30 minutes and rinse it off with normal water. Try this remedy 2 to 3 times in a week.

Gram Flour And Glycerine

This pack suits best for those who have oily skin. It controls the oil production on the skin.

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp gram flour
  • 1 tsp glycerine

How to do

Combine gram flour and glycerine. Massage this mixture slowly on your face in a circular motion for 2 to 3 minutes. After 20 minutes you can clean your face with normal water. Use a soft towel to lightly scrub your face while washing.

Related Articles

     

