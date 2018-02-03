Glow-Boosting Homemade Yogurt Face Masks

Yogurt (Dahi) दही | Health Benefits | सेहत और सुंदरता का मिश्रण सिर्फ दही | Boldsky

A lot of women splurge big money on commercial skin care products and lavish spas and saloons for maintaining a healthy and glowing skin.

However, there are other regular, inexpensive and all-natural methods of boosting skin's health and achieving a radiant glow on the skin as well. While there are tons of natural ingredients that can be used for boosting your skin's glow factor, there is one in particular that is known to be highly effective.

We're talking about the versatile ingredient - yogurt. A true favourite for all kinds of beauty ailments, yogurt is chock full of anti-bacterial and bleaching properties that can work wonders on dull-looking skin.

Though there are numerous ways in which you can use yogurt for boosting your skin's glow factor, it is always best to use it in combination with other beneficial ingredients like lemon, olive oil, etc.

To simplify things for you, we've curated a list of glow-boosting yogurt face masks that can effectively combat the skin's dullness and impart a natural radiance to it.

Try them to get the kind of skin you've always wanted. Read on to know more about these masks, here: