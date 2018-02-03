Glow-Boosting Homemade Yogurt Face Masks

A lot of women splurge big money on commercial skin care products and lavish spas and saloons for maintaining a healthy and glowing skin.
However, there are other regular, inexpensive and all-natural methods of boosting skin's health and achieving a radiant glow on the skin as well. While there are tons of natural ingredients that can be used for boosting your skin's glow factor, there is one in particular that is known to be highly effective.
We're talking about the versatile ingredient - yogurt. A true favourite for all kinds of beauty ailments, yogurt is chock full of anti-bacterial and bleaching properties that can work wonders on dull-looking skin.
Though there are numerous ways in which you can use yogurt for boosting your skin's glow factor, it is always best to use it in combination with other beneficial ingredients like lemon, olive oil, etc.
To simplify things for you, we've curated a list of glow-boosting yogurt face masks that can effectively combat the skin's dullness and impart a natural radiance to it.
Try them to get the kind of skin you've always wanted. Read on to know more about these masks, here:
1. Yogurt And Lemon Face
- Mix 1 teaspoon of yogurt with ½ a teaspoon of lemon juice.
- Apply the paste on slightly wet facial skin.
- After 10 minutes, wash with tepid water.
- Use this mask twice a week for radiant skin.
2. Yogurt And Fenugreek Seeds
- Soak a handful of fenugreek seeds in a bowl of water.
- In the morning, mix it with 1 teaspoon of fresh yogurt.
- Apply it on your skin and after 10 minutes, wash it off with tepid water.
- Once a week, treat your skin with this face mask to bid adieu to dullness.
3. Yogurt And Olive Oil
- Blend 1 teaspoon of yogurt with ½ a teaspoon of olive oil.
- Spread a thin layer of the resulting mask on your facial skin.
- Let it stay there for 15 minutes before cleansing your skin with tepid water.
- Apply this glow-boosting mask on a weekly basis to get great results.
4. Yogurt And Honey
- Prepare this mask by mixing 2 teaspoons of yogurt and ½ a teaspoon of organic honey.
- Smear the mask on your face and neck.
- Post keeping it on for 10-15 minutes, just rinse your skin with tepid water.
- Use this mask on a weekly basis to get great results.
5. Yogurt And Aloe Vera Gel
- Take a bowl, put 1 teaspoon of each - yogurt and aloe vera - in it and stir with a spoon.
- Spread the material all over your facial skin and leave it overnight.
- In the morning, rinse your skin with lukewarm water and say hello to glowing skin.
6. Yogurt And Tomato
- Extract the pulp of a tomato and mix it with 1 teaspoon of fresh yogurt.
- Apply the resulting material on your freshly cleaned face.
- Let it settle in your skin's surface for 20 minutes, before cleaning it with tepid water.
- Weekly application of this incredible face mask can make your skin glow.
7. Yogurt And Papaya Pulp
- Scoop out 1 teaspoon of papaya pulp and mix it with 2 teaspoons of fresh yogurt.
- Spread a thin layer of the resulting material on your face and leave it overnight.
- In the morning, use lukewarm water to wash off the residue.
- Use this method once a week to get radiantly glowing skin.
8. Yogurt And Milk Powder
- Merge ½ a teaspoon of milk powder with 1 teaspoon of yogurt.
- Evenly spread the material all over your face and neck.
- After 5-10 minutes, rinse your skin with tepid water.
- Use this homemade face mask at least 2 times in a week for visible results.
9. Yogurt And Rice Flour
-Simply mix ½ teaspoon of rice flour with 1 teaspoon of yogurt.
- Cover your facial skin with the resulting material.
- Allow it to dry for about 10-15 minutes, prior to washing it off with tepid water.
- Treat your dull-looking skin with this at-home treatment on a weekly basis to get great results.