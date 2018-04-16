Get Rid Of Pimples With These Awesome Toothpaste Hacks

Pimples are indeed distressing, and an acne-prone skin can seem to be a never-ending nightmare to deal with. Pimples are caused due to excess sebum production, which leads to accumulation of dirt and grime being trapped in the topmost layer of the skin.

There are plenty of home remedies available to get rid of pimples, which prevent further breakouts. But, what if you noticed a fresh pimple when you are all set for an important family event or a wedding the next morning? It is at such times that DIY quick-fixes come in handy.

Toothpaste can prove to be a 'good option', as quick-fix for a pimple, provided, it is used carefully and in the right manner. Wondering what toothpaste has got to do with a pimple? Read on to find out more.

How Does Toothpaste Work On A Pimple?

The concept of using toothpaste as a quick-fix to fight pimple is not completely baseless. Peroxide, baking soda, and alcohol are some of the common ingredients in the toothpaste that can help dry out a pimple. Another ingredient 'Triclosan' helps fight bacteria. So the humble toothpaste sitting quite in your bathroom counter does hold some ingredients that can help you deal with pimples.

Toothpaste acts as a mask and draws impurities out of the skin. Although it may dry the skin slightly in the process, it does help in reducing the size of the pimple.

Guidelines When Using Toothpaste As Quick-Fix

You need to be aware of certain things before dabbing toothpaste on to your acne. As we know, toothpaste is not meant for skin, but for teeth. Certain other ingredients present in toothpaste like fluoride and menthol can irritate your skin, particularly, if you have sensitive skin.

So, the best way to go ahead is to know that toothpaste can be used only as a DIY (Do It Yourself) quick-fix to dry out the pimple, but not as a permanent pimple cure treatment. If you have sensitive skin, it is better to avoid using toothpaste on your skin.

• The toothpaste you use to treat acne should be in the form of a paste and not a gel.

• Do not use coloured toothpaste, as it can irritate or burn your skin. Use only white toothpaste, as it is anti-inflammatory.

• Avoid the use of whitening toothpastes on the skin. They contain bleaching agents which may burn your skin.

• Use natural organic toothpaste with minimal additives, preferably a fluoride-free toothpaste.

• It is better to use toothpaste containing baking soda, and other ingredients like tea tree oil and triclosan, as they are effective in treating the blemish. But, be aware that triclosan may not work well on people with sensitive skin.

• Toothpaste is effective only on certain types of blemishes that are close to the surface of the skin. It does not work on blackheads. Also, do not try it out if you have had a major breakout. In such cases, visit a dermatologist.

How To Use Toothpaste As Quick-Fix?

Before using toothpaste on a pimple, wash your face with a gentle cleanser and warm water and pat your skin dry.

Direct application

Apply a small amount of toothpaste directly on the pimple. Ensure that the toothpaste is only on the pimple and not on the surrounding skin. Allow a minimum of 2 hours or overnight for it to do its job. Remove the toothpaste using a damp wash cloth. Splash some warm water and pat dry with a soft towel.

Toothpaste + Baking Soda

Mix together 1 tsp of baking soda and one pump of toothpaste. Blend them well. Apply on the pimple after cleansing your face. Allow it to remain for 30 minutes or overnight. Wash your face with water and apply aloe gel or a natural moisturiser to avoid dryness.

Baking soda helps in reducing the size and redness of the pimple, due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Toothpaste + Salt

Combine 1 tsp of salt and a pump of toothpaste in a mixing bowl. Apply this on the affected area. This acts as a good scrub. Wait for a few minutes and rinse off with cold water. Follow up with a natural moisturiser such as aloe gel.

Salt is being used, as it helps in maintaining the pH balance of the skin, apart from being a good exfoliator and an anti-bacterial agent.

Toothpaste + Lemon

Dip a sliced lemon in a pump of toothpaste and apply it on the affected area. Leave it on for 30 minutes or overnight. Rinse off with cold water thereafter. Follow up with a moisturiser.

Lemon, being a great astringent helps to dry out the pimples and works well for all skin types.

Toothpaste + Ice Cubes

Wrap a few ice cubes in a small cloth towel. Apply toothpaste on the affected area and dab it with ice cube. Hold the pack in place for 10 to 15 minutes. Then, wash your face with cold water and use a moisturiser.

Ice cubes can soothe the irritation and burning that acne can cause. They can dry out a pimple and make it smaller.

How Often To Use Toothpaste As A Quick-fix?

Toothpaste can irritate the skin when used multiple times in a day. Therefore, the best way is to use it just once a day for 3 days in a row. You will notice an improvement in the size of the pimple. Thereafter, allow the pimple to heal on its own.

Note: Toothpaste is not a dermatologist-approved acne treatment. It is only a popular quick-fix home remedy, which has been around for years. But, it may not work on all skin types. In case you notice any irritation on your skin, stop its use immediately.